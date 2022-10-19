Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Player Prop Bets With $1000 NBA Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

We have a non-conference NBA matchup Wednesday night between the Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks. There are some very good props you can play individually, and we believe we have three solid plays for this contest.

We have three plays you can use towards Wednesday’s Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks at BetOnline with our free $1,000 NBA prop bets you can claim below.

Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks Player Prop Betting Picks

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Prop Bets with BetOnline

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Betting Sites

1. $750 Welcome Bonus Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim The $1000 NBA Player Props Free Bet

Click here to sign up with BetOnline Create an account and deposit $1000 with NBA promo code INSIDERS Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on our Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks prop betting picks

Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks Player Prop Bets Pick 1: Trae Young double-double Over 0.50 @ +170 BetOnline

The books not offering a triple-double tells us all we need to know about this wager. Young is a dynamic scorer and should easily cover the scoring portion of the prop. That we can bank on. The Hawk’s star guard averaged 9.7 dimes last season, and the acquisition of Dejounte Murray alongside high-percentage shooters like Clint Cappella and John Collins makes the assists side of the prop realistic.

Trae Young double-double Over 0.50 @ +170 with BetOnline

Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks Player Prop Bets Pick 2: Jalen Green Over 2.5 turnovers @ +152 BetOnline

Tonight’s contest should be a fast-paced high-scoring affair, and miscues can happen playing on the road in a game like that. Green averaged 2.5 turnovers per game last season, and he’ll have a combination of Murray and De’Andre Hunter guarding him; well, look for the Rockets’ young gun to have a few miscues tonight. Atlanta was one of the worst at forcing turnovers, but that will change by adding Murray to the lineup.

Jalen Green Over 2.5 turnovers @ +152 with BetOnline

Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks Player Prop Bets Pick 3: De’Andre Hunter Under 15.5 points @ -115 BetOnline

With the acquisition of Murray, Hunter went from being the 3rd option to the 5th, and if he could only get 13.4 last year, how would he get enough touches to score 16 points per game or in any game? Probably not, and that number is much too high. Hunter caught fire toward the end of last season and posted some huge numbers, but I don’t see enough touches for him tonight.

De’Andre Hunter Under 15.5 points @ -115 with BetOnline

Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds