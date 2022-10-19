Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Player Prop Bets With $1000 NBA Betting Promo Code

We have a non-conference NBA matchup Wednesday night between the Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks. There are some very good props you can play individually, and we believe we have three solid plays for this contest.
We have three plays you can use towards Wednesday’s Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks at BetOnline with our free $1,000 NBA prop bets you can claim below.
Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks Player Prop Betting Picks
- Trae Young double-double Over 0.50 @ +170 with BetOnline
- Jalen Green Over 2.5 turnovers @ +152 with BetOnline
- De’Andre Hunter Under 15.5 points @ -114 with BetOnline
Best NBA Player Prop Bets Betting Sites
How To Claim The $1000 NBA Player Props Free Bet
- Click here to sign up with BetOnline
- Create an account and deposit $1000 with NBA promo code INSIDERS
- Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on our Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks prop betting picks
Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks Player Prop Bets Pick 1: Trae Young double-double Over 0.50 @ +170 BetOnline
The books not offering a triple-double tells us all we need to know about this wager. Young is a dynamic scorer and should easily cover the scoring portion of the prop. That we can bank on. The Hawk’s star guard averaged 9.7 dimes last season, and the acquisition of Dejounte Murray alongside high-percentage shooters like Clint Cappella and John Collins makes the assists side of the prop realistic.
Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks Player Prop Bets Pick 2: Jalen Green Over 2.5 turnovers @ +152 BetOnline
Tonight’s contest should be a fast-paced high-scoring affair, and miscues can happen playing on the road in a game like that. Green averaged 2.5 turnovers per game last season, and he’ll have a combination of Murray and De’Andre Hunter guarding him; well, look for the Rockets’ young gun to have a few miscues tonight. Atlanta was one of the worst at forcing turnovers, but that will change by adding Murray to the lineup.
Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks Player Prop Bets Pick 3: De’Andre Hunter Under 15.5 points @ -115 BetOnline
With the acquisition of Murray, Hunter went from being the 3rd option to the 5th, and if he could only get 13.4 last year, how would he get enough touches to score 16 points per game or in any game? Probably not, and that number is much too high. Hunter caught fire toward the end of last season and posted some huge numbers, but I don’t see enough touches for him tonight.
Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Houston Rockets
|+425
|Atlanta Hawks
|-425