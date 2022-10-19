Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Live Streaming: How to Watch NBA Live Stream Free

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The new 2022/23 NBA season continues tonight as the Atlanta Hawks welcome the Houston Rockets to Philips Arena. Here is how you can watch the Rockets vs Hawks game for free via our NBA live stream anywhere in the US.

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Live Stream

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Live Stream Preview

The Atlanta Hawks are overriding favorites here against the worst ranked team from last season in the whole of the NBA. Last season the Houston Rockets went 20-62 which included four separate seven match losing streaks.

The Hawks made the Eastern Conference Finals the season before last, but struggled to build on that last season and perhaps underachieved a little. They did make the play-offs last year, but made no impression really.

Houston will be a rebuilding team again this year. The Rockets have one of the youngest rosters in the NBA and are coming off the worst season of any team in the league. They went on a 15-game losing streak early last season and continued to struggle as the season progressed.

However, they did get third draft pick and added Jabari Smith, strengthening and adding to their youth. They also added Tari Eason at number 17 in the draft so have recruited well during the off-season.

It will take some time for Houston to rebuild into real play-off contenders in the Western Conference. If they are to enjoy a more fruitful season this year, they will need to drastically improve their defence. The Rockets gave up 25 points per game in transition last year, which was the worst of any team in the last 18 years.

For the Atlanta Hawks, head coach Nate McMillan now finds himself dealing with as much pressure as any coach in the NBA heading into the new season. He possesses a great young group of players, but ultimately failed when it came to the post-season last time out, losing four out of five to Miami in the first round.

The Hawks have strengthened their defence from last season, but will still build around franchise guard Trae Young, who ranked sixth in scoring (28.4) and third in assists (9.7) last campaign.

With Houston Rockets rebuilding right now, you have to favor the Hawks here to get off to a winning start at home. The Rockets will be looking to improve their terrible record from last season, with 30+ wins probably an achievable target. For Atlanta, they will be hopeful of again making the play-offs, this time posing more of a threat in the post-season.

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks Odds