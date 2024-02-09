See the hottest Kansas City Chiefs fans ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. We rank those set to be cheering them on in no particular order.

Hottest Kansas City Chiefs Fans – Who Is Part Of Chiefs Nation?

Super Bowl LVIII is just days away as the Chiefs look to go back-to-back when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Vegas on Sunday. We should be in for an enthralling encounter at the Allegiant Stadium as two of the NFL‘s best teams clash.

See some of the hottest Kansas City Chiefs fans below in no particular order.

1. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has grabbed headlines worldwide in recent weeks after confirming she is in a relationship with Chiefs star Travis Kelce, and she has been seen at 12 games so far this season. Swift is an avid football fan and is set to be in attendance in Vegas following her Eras Tour show in Japan.

Being the global superstar that she is, Swift has brought plenty of attention to the Chiefs and could be their lucky charm heading into Super Bowl Sunday.

2. Heidi Gardner

Heidi Gardner is a huge Chiefs fan and showed her love for the team last year when they made it to Super Bowl LVII. Gardner put out an Instagram post saying: “I’ve waited for this day to come my whole life. You’ve brought me so much joy”.

She is an actress, comedian and writer and is well known for her starring role on Saturday Night Live, and growing up in Kansas City, the Chiefs have always been close to her heart.

3. Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift isn’t the only musician supporting the Chiefs this weekend, with Miranda Lambert a long time fan of the team and has been known to post on social media cheering them on.

Lambert grew up in Lindale, Texas which is just 25 minutes away from Patrick Mahomes, and she is a huge fan of the Chiefs quarterback.

4. Harris Faulkner

Harris Faulkner is one of the most recognizable faces in all of TV and has been presenting Fox News since 2005. She has been a Chiefs fan for over 23 years since her time as an anchor on Kansas City’s WDAF-TV.

Her love for the sport and Kansas in general dates a long way back and she actually performed the National Anthem at Arrowhead Stadium in 1999 when the Chiefs took on Tampa Bay.

5. Jade Roper

Jade Roper is a TV personality and has been a Chiefs fan ever since meeting Tanner Tolbert on the 19th season of The Bachelor. Roper was never really too involved with the NFL before meeting the love of her life, who is a big Chiefs supporter.

The duo can often be seen in Chiefs gear on social media, posing in jerseys and more. Roper is one of the hottest Kansas City Chiefs fans and just had to make the list.

