Today the racing action comes purely on the flat tracks this afternoon and evening, with seven meetings coming from North America today. Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets across the five biggest meetings from the US.

After a great day yesterday where our NAP of the Day, Verranzo Bridge won at a price of +400, we are back today in search of more winning racing tips from the US!

The five bumper meetings we are looking at come from Philadelphia, Delaware Park, Finger Lakes, Penn National and Horseshoe Indiana. The first race of these five meetings gets going at 12.30pm at Delaware Park, with the last race getting underway at 9.10pm from Penn National.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Philadelphia and one from Delaware Park, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and picks on the day.

Horse racing bets & picks today: Philadelphia, Delaware Park, Finger Lakes, Penn National and Horseshoe Indiana

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for these five US meetings today!

NAP – BOAT OVER THE HILL @ +400 with BetOnline – 3.37 Philadelphia

Our NAP of the day from the racing in the US comes from Philadelphia Racecourse, where we have selected Boat Over The Hill.

This 5-year-old comes here in some fine form, with a win last time out, with two second place finishes and two thirds in his last six racing starts. Boat Over The Hill boasts the best form in the field, and will be hoping to continue this with another win here.

We think Boat Over The Hill can make it back-to-back wins here in this flat race over the seven furlong distance.

NEXT BEST – CLASSY NANCY @ +400 with BetOnline – 2.00 Delaware Park

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from Delaware Park where we have sided with Classy Nancy for trainer Jamie Ness to triumph in this six furlong flat race.

This 2-year-old has raced three times, boasting an impressive record of one win, one runner-up finish and one third place finish. If Classy Nancy can continue this good form, there is no reason she can’t make it back-to-back wins here.

Fourth race in a row here at Delaware Park for Classy Nancy, who clearly likes this racecourse so will feel at home around this track again. Should go really well.

Check out all of our selections across the five best meetings from US Racing venues on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Philadelphia, Delaware Park, Finger Lakes, Penn National and Horseshoe Indiana on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 44 races:

Philadelphia Racing Tips

12.55 Dangnabbit @ +500 with BetOnline

1.22 Masrour @ +800 with BetOnline

1.49 Ambitiously Placed @ +1600 with BetOnline

2.16 Princess Sophie @ +175 with BetOnline

2.43 Foggy Night @ -150 with BetOnline

3.10 Silver Fury @ +700 with BetOnline

3.37 Boat Over The Hill (NAP) @ +400 with BetOnline

4.04 Breithorn @ +800 with BetOnline

4.31 Aggrandize @ +550 with BetOnline

4.58 Vidal @ +400 with BetOnline

5.25 Big Beautiful Wall @ +650 with BetOnline

Delaware Park Racing Tips

12.30 My Man Vito @ +187 with BetOnline

1.00 Bourbon Over Ice @ +225 with BetOnline

1.30 Mapache G @ +650 with BetOnline

2.00 Classy Nancy (NB) @ +400 with BetOnline

2.30 School Of Thought @ +400 with BetOnline

3.00 Dark Honey @ +1000 with BetOnline

3.30 Philadelphia Belle @ +225 with BetOnline

4.00 Pressing Concern @ +137 with BetOnline

Finger Lakes Racing Tips

1.10 Coach Bahe @ +550 with BetOnline

1.39 Investment Grade @ +450 with BetOnline

2.08 Sweet Blindness @ +400 with BetOnline

2.37 The Grand Canal @ +250 with BetOnline

3.06 Margarita Sunrise @ +1000 with BetOnline

3.35 Charlies Medal @ +1600 with BetOnline

4.04 Treatherlikestar @ +450 with BetOnline

4.33 Ganondagan @ +1600 with BetOnline

Penn National Racing Tips

6.00 Spin Cycle @ +200 with BetOnline

6.27 Jojomar @ +125 with BetOnline

6.54 Leaky Cauldron @ +250 with BetOnline

7.22 Peacearella @ +250 with BetOnline

7.49 Howard’s Rock @ +162 with BetOnline

8.16 Wicked T @ +1600 with BetOnline

8.43 Sweet And Macha @ +600 with BetOnline

9.10 South House @ +200 with BetOnline

Horseshoe Indiana Racing Tips

2.30 Ingersoll @ +100 with BetOnline

3.01 Bow Draw @ +350 with BetOnline

3.32 Mighty Craic @ +1400 with BetOnline

4.03 Moon Daze @ +175 with BetOnline

4.34 Accidental Hero @ +300 with BetOnline

5.05 Tricolour @ +500 with BetOnline

5.36 Atta Boy Anthony @ +1400 with BetOnline

6.07 Lieutenant Kitty @ +500 with BetOnline

6.38 R Sweet Maggie May @ +120 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

