Horse Racing Tips Today: Tuesday’s Best US Racing Betting Picks

Today the racing action comes purely on the flat tracks this afternoon and evening, with seven meetings coming from North America today. Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets across the five biggest meetings from the US.

The five bumper meetings we are looking at come from Philadelphia, Fort Erie, Finger Lakes, Horseshoe Indiana and Zia Park. The first race of these five meetings gets going at 12.55pm at Philadelphia, with the last race getting underway at 6.38pm from Horseshoe Indiana.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Philadelphia and one from Fort Erie, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and picks on the day.

Horse racing bets & picks today: Philadelphia, Fort Erie, Finger Lakes, Horseshoe Indiana and Zia Park

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for these five US meetings today!

NAP – VERRANZO BRIDGE @ +300 with BetOnline – 12.55 Philadelphia

Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of the afternoon at Philadelphia, where we have sided with Verranzo Bridge to triumph.

This 4-year-old comes here fresh off the back of two wins on the trot, looking to make it a hat-trick of victories. In his last ten racing starts Verranzo Bridge boasts three wins, five runner-ups, a third and fourth place finish.

We think Verranzo Bridge is more than capable of keeping up this good form and claiming yet another win here of a weight of 124.

NEXT BEST – HONEY GIRL @ +450 with BetOnline – 1.33 Fort Erie

Our Next Best bet of the day in the racing from the US comes from Fort Erie, where we have selected Honey Girl to triumph in the second race of the ten race meeting.

This 5-year-old mare comes here boasting a win, runner-up finished and two thirds in her last four racing starts. Had a promising second place finish just eight days ago in a field of seven horses, and looks capable to win here in this five horse race.

Honey Girl for Melanie Pinto and Melvin Widenmaier looks to be a great price here and certainly has what it takes to win this 6f110y gallop.

Check out all of our selections across the five best meetings from US Racing venues on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Philadelphia, Fort Erie, Finger Lakes, Horseshoe Indiana and Zia Park on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 46 races:

Philadelphia Racing Tips

12.55 Verrazano Bridge (NAP) @ +300 with BetOnline

1.22 D Black Mamba @ +900 with BetOnline

1.49 Praetorian Guard @ +500 with BetOnline

2.16 Ninth Of April @ +900 with BetOnline

2.43 Cairo Boogie @ +2200 with BetOnline

3.10 First Navy Admiral @ +1100 with BetOnline

3.37 One Bite @ +750 with BetOnline

4.04 Appreciate @ +1100 with BetOnline

4.33 Buy Land And See @ +500 with BetOnline

5.02 Bourbon Music @ +400 with BetOnline

Fort Erie Racing Tips

1.05 Hippie Chick @ +700 with BetOnline

1.33 Honey Girl (NB) @ +450 with BetOnline

2.01 Thy Kingdom @ +175 with BetOnline

2.29 Shambo @ +200 with BetOnline

2.57 Not A Game @ +250 with BetOnline

3.25 Speedy Fire @ +200 with BetOnline

3.53 Loquacious @ +750 with BetOnline

4.21 Shanghai Kimmy @ +600 with BetOnline

4.49 Grandgran @ +400 with BetOnline

5.17 Dilettante @ +300 with BetOnline

Finger Lakes Racing Tips

1.10 Coups De Party @ +1600 with BetOnline

1.39 Isle Storm @ +275 with BetOnline

2.08 Khali’s Dream @ +300 with BetOnline

2.37 Datesfreedom @ +600 with BetOnline

3.06 Devil Or Angel @ +275 with BetOnline

3.35 Bench Walk @ +650 with BetOnline

4.04 Old Man Winter @ +187 with BetOnline

4.33 Macho Miah @ +200 with BetOnline

Horseshoe Indiana Racing Tips

2.30 Nighttime Justice @ +400 with BetOnline

3.01 Turbo Six O @ -120 with BetOnline

3.32 Lord Donegal @ +250 with BetOnline

4.03 Idareyoutodance @ +350 with BetOnline

4.34 Point Well Taken @ +137 with BetOnline

5.05 Mas Oro @ +500 with BetOnline

5.36 New Art @ +400 with BetOnline

6.07 Prince Shim @ +300 with BetOnline

6.38 Wanna Be A Runaway @ +350 with BetOnline

Zia Park Racing Tips

2.30 Switcheronimo @ -138 with BetOnline

2.57 She Had A Secret @ +275 with BetOnline

3.24 Nation Of Laws @ +2000 with BetOnline

2.51 Magic Mosco @ +450 with BetOnline

3.18 First Again @ +110 with BetOnline

3.45 Cats Gotta Change @ +1200 with BetOnline

4.12 Leonas Girl @ +1200 with BetOnline

4.39 What A Memory @ +650 with BetOnline

5.06 More Firewater @ +400 with BetOnline

