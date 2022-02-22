Horse racing tips today: Tuesday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

With racing across the UK and Ireland from Market Rasen, Taunton, Navan and Southwell, we have plenty of brilliant meetings to look forward to today. Here are our Tuesday horse racing bets.

Some eye-catching jumps meetings at Navan, Taunton and Market Rasen, meanwhile we see some great horses in action at Southwell on the all-weather track.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST, bet for you, one from Market Rasen and one from Navan, to add to your bet slip as well as tips on all 29 races.

Horse racing tips today: Navan, Market Rasen, Taunton and Southwell

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!

NAP – Ile De Jersey @ 4/5 with bet365 – 2.10 Market Rasen

This filly looks to make it three wins in a row for Nicky Henderson in this Mares’ ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle race. With Nico De Boinville on board, expect Ile De Jersey to give a great account of herself again.

Winning on her last two outings at Ludlow and Vittel respectively, this 4-year-old filly looks to be a bit of a star in the making. De Boinville was on the saddle just two weeks ago on her last run, when she won the Juvenile Hurdle. Stepping up to Mares’ company this time round, trainer Henderson clearly expects big things from this horse and believes it is ready for the step up in class.

Youngest horse in the race and running off bottom weight, but there is a reason she’s been put into this company. She is good enough.

NEXT BEST – Ailie Rose @ 7/1 with bet365 – 1.45 Navan

Perhaps a bigger priced NEXT BEST selection than you’d imagine, but this horse can certainly stake a claim for being in with a shout passing the finishing line in first place.

Ailie Rose is fresh off the back of a winning display just last month, triumphing at Ayr in a Class 4 Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle. She looked comfortable and was able to win with relative ease in the end. Looks to be able to chase, respond when ridden along and stay on when required.

With Paul Townend on the saddle, don’t be surprised if she pulls out a huge run and makes in back-to-back wins for the yard.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK & Ireland on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the four respective cards at Navan, Market Rasen, Taunton and Southwell on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing:

Navan

1.10 Irish Blaze @ 8/1 with bet365

1.45 Ailie Rose @ 7/1 with bet365

2.20 Longhouse Poet @ 5/1 with bet365

2.55 Lady L’lerom @ 8/1 with bet365

3.30 Smash The Lamp @ 7/2 with bet365

4.05 Farouk D’Alene @ 8/11 with bet365

4.40 Handsworth @ 12/1 with bet365

5.15 Madmansgame @ 8/13 with bet365

Market Rasen

1.00 Fleurman @ 8/11 with bet365

1.35 Lady Tremaine @ 3/1 with bet365

2.10 Ile De Jersey @ 4/5 with bet365

2.45 Petit Tonnerre @ 4/6 with bet365

3.20 Radetzky March @ 8/15 with bet365

3.55 Felton Bellevue @ 5/2 with bet365

4.30 Spanish Present @ 5/2 with bet365

Taunton

1.20 Sawpit Sienna @ 7/1 with bet365

1.55 Lady Adare @ 1/4 with bet365

2.30 Inca De Lafayette @ 9/4 with bet365

3.05 Espirit De Somoza @ 9/2 with bet365

3.40 Timberman @ 3/1 with bet365

4.15 Doyannie @ 11/4 with bet365

4.50 Lazy Sunday @ 7/2 with bet365

Southwell (AW)

5.00 Lorna Cole @ 9/1 with bet365

5.30 Desert Lime @ 8/13 with bet365

6.00 Zarzyni @ 6/4 with bet365

6.30 The Resdev Way @ 9/2 with bet365

7.00 Roamin In Gloamin @ 6/1 with bet365

7.30 Lady Lou @ 3/1 with bet365

8.00 Ringo Starlight @ 9/2 with bet365

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

