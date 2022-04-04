Horse racing tips today: Tuesday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today we have some afternoon jumping from Southwell and Exeter, with a mixture or both hurdle races and a few chases too. On the flat, we have action from Pontefract, with all three meetings coming in the afternoon. Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets.
The three meetings at Pontefract, Exeter and Southwell all get underway in the afternoon. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Pontefract, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 5.20pm at Exeter.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, both from Southwell, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Horse racing bets & tips today: Pontefract, Southwell and Exeter
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the three meeting’s today!
NAP – KILBARRY LEADER @ 11/8 with Bet UK – 2.50 Southwell
Our NAP of the day comes in the form of Kilbarry Leader in the third race of the afternoon at Southwell.
This Oliver Greenall trained mare came second on her maiden National Hunt flat race a month ago, in what was his first race in almost 18 months after a win in Ireland at Dromahane.
Provided he is at his best this afternoon, Kilbarry Leader should have far too much in the tank for the other horses in the field and we are supremely confident this 6-year-old will do the business with Fergus Gregory on the saddle too.
NEXT BEST – HILLVIEW @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 4.00 Southwell
Our Next Best bet of the day comes in the Cazoo Handicap Hurdle over three miles where we have selected Hillview to win this competitive race.
Likely to go in as the favourite or second favourite, this 6-year-old has two wins in his last three starts for trainer Gary Hanmer. His worst finish since July 2021 was a fourth place finish at Cartmel. Other than that, Hillview has been almightily impressive and has looked to be a top quality hurdler.
We think Sean Bowen will give him a great ride, and provided he stays on like he usually does and jumps reasonably well, he will certainly be there or there abouts come the winning post.
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Other Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Placepot Tips
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
Grand National Betting Offers and Free Bets
Check out all of our selections across the three meetings in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Pontefract, Southwell and Exeter on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 21 races:
Pontefract Horse Racing Tips
1.00 Maketh Believeth @ 4/1 with Bet UK
1.30 Ribtide @ 10/1 with Bet UK
2.05 Mukha Magic @ 11/2 with Bet UK
2.40 Love Is Golden @ 8/1 with Bet UK
3.15 Buckshaw Village @ 5/1 with Bet UK
3.50 Levitate @ 5/1 with Bet UK
4.25 Mr Strutter @ 9/1 with Bet UK
Southwell Horse Racing Tips
1.40 Steel Wave @ 9/4 with Bet UK
2.15 Sir Tivo @ 5/2 with Bet UK
2.50 Kilbarry Leader (NAP) @ 11/8 with Bet UK
3.25 Mortlach @ 5/2 with Bet UK
4.00 Hillview (NB) @ 9/4 with Bet UK
4.35 Pay The Woman @ 3/1 with Bet UK
5.05 Ten Past Midnight @ 13/2 with Bet UK
Exeter Horse Racing Tips
1.50 Candyman Can @ 8/1 with Bet UK
2.25 Technological @ 7/2 with Bet UK
3.00 Wicked West @ 11/8 with Bet UK
3.35 Wetanwindy @ 5/4 with Bet UK
4.10 San Agustin @ 11/10 with Bet UK
4.50 To Be Sure @ 4/1 with Bet UK
5.20 West Approach @ 2/1 with Bet UK
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:
-
- Best Grand National betting sites
- Grand National betting offers
- How To Watch The 2022 Grand National
- 2022 Grand National Runners and Riders
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers
- 2022 Grand National Trends and Stats
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers for Existing Customers
- Grand National Results (Past and Present)
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets