Horse Racing Tips Today: Tuesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with five meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

After yet another extremely successful day of horse racing tips yesterday, where both out NAP and Next Best selections won for the second day in a row, we are back today for Tuesday’s best UK and Ireland horse racing bets from every race meeting.

The meetings from Ascot, Thirsk and Stratford all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Roscommon, Beverley and Brighton get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.35pm at Stratford, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.30pm at Roscommon.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Thirsk and one from Ascot, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Ascot, Thirsk, Stratford, Roscommon, Beverley and Brighton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!

NAP – LOVELY MANA @ 7/2 with Bet UK – 2.55 Thirsk



Our NAP of the day comes from Thirsk, where we have selected Lovely Mana in the third race of the afternoon for trainer George Boughey and jockey Sam James.

This 3-year-old filly comes in boasting some impressive form, with two second place finishes in her last two races. Lovely Mana has won twice on the all-weather track over five furlongs, but seems to stay for six furlongs too which is what today’s race is over. Was extremely close last time out.

Runs off a mark of six pounds lower than her last race eight days ago. Lovely Mana looks like a serious contender here and we think she has the beating of the whole field here.

NEXT BEST – BLACKBEARD @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 3.05 Ascot

For our Next Best bet of the day, we have gone to the Royal Ascot Festival and selected Blackbeard in the second race of the afternoon for AP O’Brien and Ryan Moore.

This 2-year-old colt made it three wins from three when impressing in a Group 3 at Curragh last time out, winning by 3 1/2 lengths. Ran off a mark of 9st 5lbs last time, so this two-pound drop should play into Blackbeard‘s hands. Certainly a leading contender and looks to have the making of a superb horse.

Will have stiff competition from Persian Force, but here at SportsLens, we think Blackbeard has the beating of everyone here and will put up a four timer in his first four starts as a racehorse.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ascot, Thirsk, Stratford, Roscommon, Beverley and Brighton on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 42 races:

Ascot Horse Racing Tips

2.30 Baaeed @ 1/6 with Bet UK

3.05 Blackbeard (NB) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.40 Golden Pal @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.20 Maljoom @ 12/1 with Bet UK

5.00 Marshall Plan @ 9/1 with Bet UK

5.35 Star Safari @ 10/1 with Bet UK

6.10 Okita Soushi @ 7/1 with Bet UK

Thirsk Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Signora Camacho @ 16/1 with Bet UK

2.20 Let Her Loose @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.55 Lovely Mana (NAP) @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.30 Positive Impact @ 13/8 with Bet UK

4.05 Cliffcake @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.40 Love Trophy Power @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.15 Birkenhead @ 15/2 with Bet UK

Stratford Horse Racing Tips

1.35 Appreciate @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.10 Rock The Hill @ 16/1 with Bet UK

2.45 Manor Park @ 10/1 with Bet UK

3.20 Boston Joe @ EVS with Bet UK

3.55 Tardee @ 6/4 with Bet UK

4.30 Churchtown Glen @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Roscommon Horse Racing Tips

4.50 Ferdia @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.25 Siberian Prince @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.55 Weddell Sea @ 4/6 with Bet UK

6.30 Junior Bee @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.00 Karla Martina @ 13/2 with Bet UK

7.30 Plains Indian @ 9/4 with Bet UK

8.00 Moving Water @ 3/1 with Bet UK

8.30 Themanintheboots @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Beverley Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Sol Cayo @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.45 Magical Effect @ 8/1 with Bet UK

6.15 Clarendon House @ 15/8 with Bet UK

6.45 Master Richard @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.15 Pennypeace @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.45 Iron Sheriff @ 3/1 with Bet UK

8.15 Clotherholme @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Brighton Horse Racing Tips

5.20 Iconic Knight @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.50 Zabbie @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.23 Nigg Bay @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.53 Boy George @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.23 Rivas Rob Roy @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.53 Above It All @ 7/2 with Bet UK

8.23 Major Gatsby @ 6/4 with Bet UK

