Horse racing tips today: Thursday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today we have some afternoon jumping from Wetherby, Naas and Warwick, with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. The flat racing today comes from Lingfield and Chelmsford on the all-weather tracks, both getting underway in the afternoon. Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets.

The five meetings at Chelmsford, Lingfield, Naas, Warwick and Wetherby all get underway in the afternoon. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Warwick, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 7.15pm at Chelmsford.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Wetherby and one from Warwick, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Naas, Wetherby, Warwick, Lingfield and Chelmsford

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meeting’s today!

NAP – WEEBILL @ 7/4 with Bet UK – 2.50 Wetherby

In this six horse hurdle race on Thursday afternoon at Wetherby, we have sided with Weebill as out NAP of the day.

He looks to boast the most impressive form of all the horse in the race, with two wins and a second place finish in his last three outings. He has won over a similar trip before, but that was back in May 2018 and he has been mixing it up between two mile races and 2m4f races ever since then.

This 10-year-old has won four hurdle races to date, and looks like the one to beat here in the second race at Warwick. Closest competitors in this race aren’t as experienced and haven’t ran over this distance before, which should suit Weebill.

We think he will go really well for trainer Olly Murphy with jockey Katie O’Farrell on the saddle.

NEXT BEST – BENIGN DICTATOR @ SP with Bet UK – 1.00 Warwick

Our Next Best bet of the day comes in the opening race of the afternoon at Warwick, where we have sided with Benign Dictator to win this Maiden Hurdle.

Last time out he stepped up to this trip and came 4th out of ten in what was a competitive race and a competent run on his first outing over the longer distance. He stayed on well but was beaten in the end by just a couple of lengths after being slightly outpaced.

This 5-year-old is still looking for his first win over hurdles, and here a SportsLens we think this could be the race where he does so. Benign Dictator certainly looks like the best horse in the race and we think he will go well under one of the best jockey’s in the game, Aidan Coleman.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Australian Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Placepot Tips

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Grand National Betting Offers and Free Bets

Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Naas, Wetherby, Warwick, Lingfield and Chelmsford on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 37 races:

Naas Horse Racing Tips

1.55 Douglas Dc @ SP with Bet UK

2.30 Take Tea @ SP with Bet UK

3.05 Ballykeel @ SP with Bet UK

3.40 I Don’t Get It @ SP with Bet UK

4.15 Breagagh @ SP with Bet UK

4.50 No Thanks @ SP with Bet UK

5.20 Queen Jane @ SP with Bet UK

Wetherby Horse Racing Tips

2.15 Scudamore @ 6/1 with Bet UK

2.50 Weebill (NAP) @ 7/4 with Bet UK

3.25 Crack Du Ninian @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.58 Rukwa @ 12/1 with Bet UK

4.33 Lord Sparky @ 11/2 with Bet UK

5.05 Freethinker @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.35 World Trip @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Warwick Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Benign Dictator (NB) @ SP with Bet UK

1.30 Jeffrey’s Cross @ SP with Bet UK

2.05 Wind Tor @ SP with Bet UK

2.40 Navegaon Gate @ SP with Bet UK

3.15 Prince Escalus @ SP with Bet UK

3.50 Head Law @ SP with Bet UK

4.25 Tango De Juilley @ SP with Bet UK

4.58 Are U Wise To That @ SP with Bet UK

Lingfield (AW) Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Brunel Charm @ SP with Bet UK

2.25 Mythical Star @ SP with Bet UK

3.00 Safety First @ SP with Bet UK

3.35 They Don’t Know @ SP with Bet UK

4.10 Sixth Street @ SP with Bet UK

4.45 Cool Spirit @ SP with Bet UK

5.15 The Defiant @ SP with Bet UK

Chelmsford (AW) Horse Racing Tips

3.30 Blazer Two @ SP with Bet UK

4.05 Critical Thinking @ SP with Bet UK

4.40 Love Poems @ SP with Bet UK

5.10 Storm Asset @ SP with Bet UK

5.45 Good To Go @ SP with Bet UK

6.15 Always Fearless @ SP with Bet UK

6.45 Blue Trail @ SP with Bet UK

7.15 Cuban Breeze @ SP with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: