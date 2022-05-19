Horse Racing Tips Today: Thursday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat turf and over the jumps too, with five meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

After yet another win for our NAP selection yesterday as Lullaby Bay won at a price of 7/4 in the 4.25 at Ayr, we are back today in search of more winners and a successful AP and Next Best bet!

The meetings from Market Rasen, Wolverhampton and Lingfield all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Sandown, Chelmsford and Tipperary get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Market Rasen, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.25pm at Tipperary.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Sandown and one from Market Rasen, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Market Rasen, Wolverhampton, Lingfield, Sandown, Chelmsford and Tipperary

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meeting’s today!

NAP – REACH FOR THE MOON @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 7.15 Sandown



Our NAP of the day comes from the flat racing at Sandown where we have selected Reach For The Moon to win this Class 1 Listed Coral Heron Stakes race.

This 3-year-old colt has been super impressive in his racing career so far, winning two of his five starts and coming second in the remaining three. She won around this course and over the same distance in August last year, so will be hopeful of replicating that form later on this evening.

Frankie Dettori takes the reigns for this John & Thady Gosden trained colt, a horse that is owned by none other than The Queen herself. Reach For The Moon should go really well today and is therefore our Thursday NAP.

NEXT BEST – SALLEY GARDENS @ 5/2 with Bet UK – 2.40 Market Rasen

Our Next Best Selection comes in this Class 3 Handicap Hurdle over 2m4f139y where we have sided with Salley Gardens to triumph.

This Olly Murphy trained 6-year-old boasts some incredible form, with four wins and two runner-ups in his last six starts. This is a step up from Class 4 company today, but a race in which she is handicapped well and looks to have a real chance.

The ground and trip should suit him this afternoon, and here at SportsLens, we are confident Aidan Coleman will give Salley Gardens a great ride here and hopefully claim us another victory.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Market Rasen, Wolverhampton, Lingfield, Sandown, Chelmsford and Tipperary on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 43 races:

Market Rasen Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Clear The Runway @ 2/5 with Bet UK

1.35 Major Snugfit @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.10 Let Me Be @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.40 Salley Gardens (NB) @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.10 High Noon @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.40 Wake Up Early @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.15 Ingennio @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips

1.10 Odd Socks Havana @ 10/1 with Bet UK

1.45 Frame Rate @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.20 Galileo Glass @ 7/1 with Bet UK

2.50 Tango Tonight @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.20 Nationwide @ 4/6 with Bet UK

3.50 Glorious Charmer @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.25 Bomb Squad @ 15/2 with Bet UK

5.00 Daheer @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Torbellino @ 11/2 with Bet UK

1.55 Valsad @ 8/15 with Bet UK

2.30 Deep Sigh @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Infinite Beauty @ 33/1 with Bet UK

3.30 Say Grace @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.00 Giselles Izzy @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.35 Keep Me Happy @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.10 Hey Ho Let’s Go @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Sandown Horse Racing Tips

5.40 Chasseral @ 5/4 with Bet UK

6.15 Moonlit Warrior @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.45 Paradias @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.15 Reach For The Moon (NAP) @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.45 Francesco Clemente @ 4/6 with Bet UK

8.20 New Heights @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Chelmsford Horse Racing Tips

4.55 Monsieur Fantaisie @ 5/2 with Bet UK

5.30 Light Up Our Stars @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.05 Assessment @ 4/6 with Bet UK

6.35 Arthur’s Realm @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.05 Man Of Riddles @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.35 Flower Of Thunder @ 9/2 with Bet UK

8.10 Iesha @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Tipperary Horse Racing Tips

5.20 Rock Ya Boy Ya @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.55 Coole Arcade @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.25 Emily Roebling @ 5/1 with Bet UK

6.55 Bal De Rio @ 12/1 with Bet UK

7.25 Rose Of Kalanisi @ 10/1 with Bet UK

7.55 Merry Moves @ 12/1 with Bet UK

8.25 Sir Argus @ 7/2 with Bet UK

