Horse Racing Tips Today: Sunday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with three meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Sunday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

All four meetings from Curragh, Uttoxeter, Cartmel and Windsor get underway in the early afternoon. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.30pm at Uttoxeter, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 5.25pm at Curragh.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Uttoxeter and one from Curragh, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Curragh, Uttoxeter, Cartmel and Windsor

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meetings today!

NAP – DORRELLS PIERJI @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 2.30 Uttoxeter



For our NAP of the day we have sided with Dorrells Pierji for the Skelton’s in this Class 2 Handicap Hurdle over two miles and seven furlongs.

This 9-year-old is looking to make it a hat-trick of wins here this afternoon, having won at Huntingdon and Musselburgh respectively in his last two starts. Dorrells Pierji stepped up to the 23 furlong distance last time after having two shorter runs, and won by four and a half lengths impressively off a mark of 1st 8lbs higher than he runs off today.

If Dorrells Pierji can replicate this run, he has every chance of picking up his fifth win over the hurdles in what is a highly competitive race with some talented horses.

NEXT BEST – ADDITIONAL @ 11/2 with Bet UK – 3.10 Curragh

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from across the Irish Sea in Ireland where we have selected Additional to triumph in this five furlong Paddy Power Rockingham Handicap.

This 5-year-old gelding boasts some very impressive form, with three seconds and a win in his last four starts. Additional won last time out around the same racecourse at a big price of 9/1 over six furlongs, keeping on strongly and having more than enough to win.

If he can replicate that form today over the shorter trip there is no reason why Additional can’t make it back-to-back wins for the first time in his racing career this afternoon.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Sunday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Curragh, Uttoxeter, Cartmel and Windsor on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 29 races:

Curragh Horse Racing Tips

1.40 Auguste Rodin @ 4/7 with Bet UK

2.10 It’s Showtime Baby @ 21/2 with Bet UK

2.40 Arnhem @ 23/2 with Bet UK

3.10 Additional (NB) @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.45 Rosscarbery @ 15/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Safecracker @ 13/2 with Bet UK

4.50 Coreman @ 16/1 with Bet UK

5.25 Cougar @ 7/4 with Bet UK

Uttoxeter Horse Racing Tips

1.30 Onward Route @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.00 Nastasiya @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.30 Dorrells Pierji (NAP) @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Neville’s Cross @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.35 Texard @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.10 Leylak @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.40 Boston Joe @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Cartmel Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Prime Time Lady @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.20 Finest View @ 7/1 with Bet UK

2.50 Rapid Flight @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.20 Going Mobile @ 10/3 with Bet UK

3.55 Dressedforsuccess @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.30 Liffydale Dreamer @ 6/1 with Bet UK

5.00 Twilight Girl @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Windsor Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Macs Dilemma @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.15 Love Trophy Power @ 13/8 with Bet UK

2.45 Chief White Face @ 5/4 with Bet UK

3.15 Oh It’s Saucepot @ 27/5 with Bet UK

3.50 Leroy Leroy @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.25 Kind Gesture @ 4/7 with Bet UK

4.55 Rose Barton @ 2/1 with Bet UK

