Horse racing tips today: Saturday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Another typically busy Saturday with afternoon jumping cards on ITV Racing from Kempton and Newcastle with the Coral Trophy Chase (3.37) and the Eider Chase (3.15) their two big races. There is also a supporting jumps cards at Chepstow and Fairyhouse (Ire), while it’s Winter Derby Day at Lingfield on the all-weather, with Wolverhampton providing the Saturday evening action.
Here are our Saturday horse racing bets.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST, bet for you, one from Kempton and one from Lingfield to add to your bet slip as well as our quickfire horse racing tips on ALL the day’s other races.
NAP – SHALLWEHAVEONEMORE @ ?? with bet365 – 3.00 Kempton
Bolted up at Sandown earlier this month and looks another exciting Novice Hurdler from the Gary Moore yard. Will need another step forward here in this better grade but did it well from the front the last day and more of the same is expected. He’s also got entries in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival next month.
NEXT BEST – LORD NORTH @ ?? with bet365 – 2.05 Lingfield
The Winter Derby has been won by the John Gosden yard for the last three seasons. They run last year’s winner – Forest Of Dean – again, but they also have the 123-rated Lord North entered here and this looks their main player. This former Group One winner will find this ease into a Group Three to his liking so the 336-day break from the track isn’t too much of a worry for this 6 year-old, who is 1-from-1 on the all weather.
Check out all of our free horse racing tips across the six meetings in the UK & Ireland on Saturday 26th Feb 22.
As well as our NAP and Next Best free horse racing tips, we are also on hand to give you our quickfire horse racing tips from ALL of the day’s races from
Kempton Horse Racing Tips
1.15 – PATROCLUS @ ?? with bet365
1.50 – KNIGHT SALUTE @ ?? with bet365
2.25 – PIC D’ORHY @ ?? with bet365
3.00 – SHALLWEHAVEONEMORE @ ?? with bet365
3.37 – ANNSAM @ ?? with bet365
4.10 – HAAFAPIECE @ ?? with bet365
4.45 – SPAGO @ ?? with bet365
Newcastle Horse Racing Tips
1.35 – BARRICHELLO @ ?? with bet365
2.10 – CENOTICE @ ?? with bet365
2.45 – SO THEY SAY @ ?? with bet365
3.15 – ÉCLAIR SURF @ ?? with bet365
3.50 – SOFT RISK @ ?? with bet365
4.25 -DO YOUR JOB @ ?? with bet365
5.00 – TOMMASO @ ?? with bet365
Lingfield Horse Racing Tips (AW)
1.00 – ALBORKAN @ ?? with bet365
1.30 – LORD RIDDIFORD @ ?? with bet365
2.05 – LORD NORTH @ ?? with bet365
2.40 – IMPERIAL SANDS @ ?? with bet365
3.10 – MARKS BEAR @ ?? with bet365
3.45 – CRUSH AND RUN @ ?? with bet365
4.20 – KING OF TIME – @ ?? with bet365
4.55 – SEA OF CHARM @ ?? with bet365
Chepstow Horse Racing Tips
12.35 – TANGO TARA @ ?? with bet365
1.08 – HACKER DES PLACES @ ?? with bet365
1.43 -LADY OF THE NIGHT @ ?? with bet365
2.18 – BELLS OF PETERBORO @ ?? with bet365
2.53 – ÉCLAIR D’AINAY @ ?? with bet365
3.28 – IVINOBLE @ ?? with bet365
4.00 – BRETNEY @ ?? with bet365
4.35 – WHAT A STEAL @ ?? with bet365
Fairyhouse Horse Racing Tips
2.00 – ICARE ALLEN @ ?? with bet365
2.33 – JOHN CANNON @ ?? with bet365
3.08 – ENNISKERRY @ ?? with bet365
3.43 – MEMORY OF YOUTH@ ?? with bet365
4.18 – BURROWS SAINT @ ?? with bet365
4.50 – JOSHUA WEBB @ ?? with bet365
5.25 – BELLANEY LORD @ ?? with bet365
Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips (AW)
4.40 – BELT BUCKLE @ ?? with bet365
5.15 – SAORLA @ ?? with bet365
5.45 – CINZENTO @ ?? with bet365
6.15 – SIR HENRY COTTON @ ?? with bet365
6.45 – CUBAN BREEZE @ ?? with bet365
7.15- PORFIN @ ?? with bet365
7.45 – SCARBOROUGH CASTLE @ ?? with bet365
8.15 – OLD SOCKS HAVANA @ ?? with bet365
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Already looking at the Cheltenham Festival?
Check out all the latest info for the Cheltenham Festival including odds, tips and betting offer for the biggest event on the racing calendar.