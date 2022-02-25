Horse racing tips today: Saturday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Another typically busy Saturday with afternoon jumping cards on ITV Racing from Kempton and Newcastle with the Coral Trophy Chase (3.37) and the Eider Chase (3.15) their two big races. There is also a supporting jumps cards at Chepstow and Fairyhouse (Ire), while it’s Winter Derby Day at Lingfield on the all-weather, with Wolverhampton providing the Saturday evening action.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Here are our Saturday horse racing bets.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST, bet for you, one from Kempton and one from Lingfield to add to your bet slip as well as our quickfire horse racing tips on ALL the day’s other races.

NAP – SHALLWEHAVEONEMORE @ ?? with bet365 – 3.00 Kempton

Bolted up at Sandown earlier this month and looks another exciting Novice Hurdler from the Gary Moore yard. Will need another step forward here in this better grade but did it well from the front the last day and more of the same is expected. He’s also got entries in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival next month.

NEXT BEST – LORD NORTH @ ?? with bet365 – 2.05 Lingfield

The Winter Derby has been won by the John Gosden yard for the last three seasons. They run last year’s winner – Forest Of Dean – again, but they also have the 123-rated Lord North entered here and this looks their main player. This former Group One winner will find this ease into a Group Three to his liking so the 336-day break from the track isn’t too much of a worry for this 6 year-old, who is 1-from-1 on the all weather.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Check out all of our free horse racing tips across the six meetings in the UK & Ireland on Saturday 26th Feb 22.

As well as our NAP and Next Best free horse racing tips, we are also on hand to give you our quickfire horse racing tips from ALL of the day’s races from

Kempton Horse Racing Tips

1.15 – PATROCLUS @ ?? with bet365

1.50 – KNIGHT SALUTE @ ?? with bet365

2.25 – PIC D’ORHY @ ?? with bet365

3.00 – SHALLWEHAVEONEMORE @ ?? with bet365

3.37 – ANNSAM @ ?? with bet365

4.10 – HAAFAPIECE @ ?? with bet365

4.45 – SPAGO @ ?? with bet365

Newcastle Horse Racing Tips

1.35 – BARRICHELLO @ ?? with bet365

2.10 – CENOTICE @ ?? with bet365

2.45 – SO THEY SAY @ ?? with bet365

3.15 – ÉCLAIR SURF @ ?? with bet365

3.50 – SOFT RISK @ ?? with bet365

4.25 -DO YOUR JOB @ ?? with bet365

5.00 – TOMMASO @ ?? with bet365

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips (AW)

1.00 – ALBORKAN @ ?? with bet365

1.30 – LORD RIDDIFORD @ ?? with bet365

2.05 – LORD NORTH @ ?? with bet365

2.40 – IMPERIAL SANDS @ ?? with bet365

3.10 – MARKS BEAR @ ?? with bet365

3.45 – CRUSH AND RUN @ ?? with bet365

4.20 – KING OF TIME – @ ?? with bet365

4.55 – SEA OF CHARM @ ?? with bet365

Chepstow Horse Racing Tips

12.35 – TANGO TARA @ ?? with bet365

1.08 – HACKER DES PLACES @ ?? with bet365

1.43 -LADY OF THE NIGHT @ ?? with bet365

2.18 – BELLS OF PETERBORO @ ?? with bet365

2.53 – ÉCLAIR D’AINAY @ ?? with bet365

3.28 – IVINOBLE @ ?? with bet365

4.00 – BRETNEY @ ?? with bet365

4.35 – WHAT A STEAL @ ?? with bet365

Fairyhouse Horse Racing Tips

2.00 – ICARE ALLEN @ ?? with bet365

2.33 – JOHN CANNON @ ?? with bet365

3.08 – ENNISKERRY @ ?? with bet365

3.43 – MEMORY OF YOUTH@ ?? with bet365

4.18 – BURROWS SAINT @ ?? with bet365

4.50 – JOSHUA WEBB @ ?? with bet365

5.25 – BELLANEY LORD @ ?? with bet365

Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips (AW)

4.40 – BELT BUCKLE @ ?? with bet365

5.15 – SAORLA @ ?? with bet365

5.45 – CINZENTO @ ?? with bet365

6.15 – SIR HENRY COTTON @ ?? with bet365

6.45 – CUBAN BREEZE @ ?? with bet365

7.15- PORFIN @ ?? with bet365

7.45 – SCARBOROUGH CASTLE @ ?? with bet365

8.15 – OLD SOCKS HAVANA @ ?? with bet365

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Already looking at the Cheltenham Festival?

Check out all the latest info for the Cheltenham Festival including odds, tips and betting offer for the biggest event on the racing calendar.