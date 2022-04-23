Horse Racing tips today: Saturday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today the horse racing action comes both over jumps on the flat, with the meeting from Sandown over the hurdles and fences, with the remaining seven meetings coming on the flat turf and all-weather tracks. Here are our Saturday horse racing tips and bets.

The six meetings from Sandown, Haydock, Leicester, Navan, Ripon and Limerick all get underway in the afternoon, with the Doncaster and Wolverhampton meetings beginning in the late afternoon and running into the evening. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Haydock, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.50pm at Wolverhampton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Leicester and one from Doncaster, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Sandown, Haydock, Leicester, Navan, Ripon, Limerick, Doncaster and Wolverhampton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the eight meeting’s today!

NAP – MAGISTERIAL @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 3.51 Leicester

Our NAP of the days comes from Leicester, where we have selected Magisterial for Frankie Dettori to romp home in this 1m2f race.

The good to firm ground should suit this 3-year-old colt, who seems to have some pace about him and will give a good run for John and Thady Gosden. Coming in off a relatively long break, but his last run he did win at Haydock.

This is a slight step up in trip but with Dettori on the saddle, we think Magisterial is the horse to beat here.

NEXT BEST – FINERY @ 11/2 with Bet UK – 6.05 Doncaster

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the racing action in South Yorkshire where we have sided with Finery to win.

This 5-year-old mare come in boasting some impressive form, including a win and three second place finishes in her last five outings. Theodore Ladd takes the reigns for this Michael Appleby horse and we think that is the ideal pairing for Finery to get another win under her belt.

Stepping back to the eight furlong trip which seems to suit her better. Should go well.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Check out all of our selections across the eight meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Sandown, Haydock, Leicester, Navan, Ripon, Limerick, Doncaster and Wolverhampton on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 58 races:

Sandown Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Head Law @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.25 Nuts Well @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.00 Sceau Royal @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.32 Musical Slave @ 8/1 with Bet UK

4.07 Scaramanga @ 7/4 with Bet UK

4.40 Beakstown @ 11/4 with Bet UK

5.15 Champagne Court @ 8/1 with Bet UK

Haydock Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Duty Bound @ 7/2 with Bet UK

1.30 Water Of Leith @ 7/1 with Bet UK

2.05 Silver Samurai @ 9/1 with Bet UK

2.40 Nashwa @ 11/8 with Bet UK

3.15 Typical Woman @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.45 Baldomero @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.20 Wots The Wifi Code @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Leicester Horse Racing Tips

1.35 Sunny Orange @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.10 Aegis Power @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.45 [email protected] 10/3 with Bet UK

3.20 Al Simmo @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.51 Magisterial (NAP) @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.26 Mr Zee @ 8/1 with Bet UK

4.56 Kitsue Power @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Navan Horse Racing Tips

2.00 Midnight Toker @ 11/10 with Bet UK

2.35 Andromedas Kingdom @ 8/1 with Bet UK

3.10 Markievicz @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.41 King Of Bavaria @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.15 Jezebel Queen @ 33/1 with Bet UK

4.46 Sunchart @ 7/1 with Bet UK

5.21 Scott Lang @ 7/1 with Bet UK

5.55 Chicago Storm @ 33/1 with Bet UK

Ripon Horse Racing Tips

1.45 King’s Crown @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.20 Imperial Command @ 6/1 with Bet UK

2.55 Ravenscraig Castle @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.28 Restorer @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.00 Ey Up It’s Maggie @ 10/3 with Bet UK

4.35 Tamarama @ 9/4 with Bet UK

5.10 Firebomb @ 0/31 with Bet UK

Limerick Horse Racing Tips

1.40 Karakoul @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.15 Santa Catarina @ 20/1 with Bet UK

2.50 Petticoat Rule @ 7/1 with Bet UK

3.24 Shahaada @ 8/1 with Bet UK

3.55 Manwal @ 14/1 with Bet UK

4.30 Spanish Tenor @ 13/2 with Bet UK

5.00 Play By The Rules @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.30 Scalor @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Doncaster Horse Racing Tips

5.05 Definitive Force @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.35 Tothenines @ 2/1 with Bet UK

6.05 Finery (NB) @ 11/2 with Bet UK

6.35 Jim’s Cracker @ 6/1 with Bet UK

7.05 Matchless @ 6/4 with Bet UK

7.35 Shake A Leg @ 7/1 with Bet UK

8.05 Wholeofthemoon @ 10/11 with Bet UK

Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips

5.45 Local Bay @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.20 Thismydream @ 10/3 with Bet UK

6.50 Quoteline Direct @ 11/2 with Bet UK

7.20 The Resdev Way @ 15/2 with Bet UK

7.50 Chai Yo Power @ 5/4 with Bet UK

8.20 Alazwar @ 6/4 with Bet UK

8.50 Sophosc @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change