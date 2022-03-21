Horse racing tips today: Monday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today we have some afternoon jumping from Southwell, Wincanton and Plumpton with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. No flat racing today, as we slowly move into the better weather and summer racing! Here are our Monday horse racing tips and bets.

The three jumps meetings at Southwell, Wincanton and Plumpton get underway in the afternoon. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Southwell, with the last race of the day on UK soil getting underway at 5.40pm at Wincanton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, both from Plumpton, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Southwell, Wincanton and Plumpton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the three meeting’s today!

NAP – LEGAL RIGHTS @ EVS with BetUK – 3.05 Plumpton

Has won three of his last four starts over hurdles, and is yet to finish in worse than 3rd place since his return to hurdles in December.

Legal Rights has looked almightily impressive in 2022, with a win in both January and February. Although he has won comfortably, this 8-year-old still has more to give and is capable of an even higher quality of racing.

Stepping up in trip to 3m217y, which is over two furlongs longer than her last run at Fontwell. However, the step up in trip should be well within range and could bring out the best in him. No question over stamina or pace and the good ground should be a help too. Our NAP of the day is Legal Rights.

NEXT BEST – HACKBRIDGE @ 7/4 with BetUK – 4.50 Plumpton

In the final race of the day at Plumpton, we have sided with Hackbridge as our Next Best bet of the day.

Won on his last hurdle race in October, and has since won on the all-weather track too. Looks to be the horse in this race with all the class and certainly one to keep an eye on. Still early days for this 7-year-old gelding horse, but the promise is there.

Niall Houlihan takes the reigns for trainer Pat Phelan today, which was the same pairing that claimed their maiden hurdle victory in October on the same track. Responds well when ridden out and seems to have good pace and stamina. Big player here.

Check out all of our selections across the three meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Southwell, Wincanton and Plumpton on Monday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 21 races:

Southwell Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Steel Wave @ 3/1 with BetUK

1.35 Clear The Runway @ 9/4 with BetUK

2.10 Nothingtochance @ 11/4 with BetUK

2.45 Alchemystique @ 18/1 with BetUK

3.20 Boombawn @ 4/6 with BetUK

3.55 Brulure Noire @ 11/2 with BetUK

4.30 Train Hill @ 10/3 with BetUK

Wincanton Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Ambion Hill @ 2/1 with BetUK

2.20 Electric Annie @ 10/3 with BetUK

2.55 Glajou @ 4/1 with BetUK

3.30 Name In Lights @ 9/4 with BetUK

4.05 Coup De Pinceau @ 9/2 with BetUK

4.40 Lord Of Cheshire @ 8/11 with BetUK

5.10 Lazy Sunday @ 11/2 with BetUK

5.40 Danzini @ 5/2 with BetUK

Plumpton Horse Racing Tips

1.55 Lady Wilberry @ 4/1 with BetUK

2.30 The Flying Sofa @ 8/11 with BetUK

3.05 Legal Rights (NAP) @ EVS with BetUK

3.40 Flying Verse @ 13/2 with BetUK

4.15 Call Of The Dogs @ 11/10 with BetUK

4.50 Hackbridge (NB) @ 7/4 with BetUK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

