Horse racing tips today: Monday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today we have some afternoon jumping from Kelso, with a mixture or both hurdle races and a few chases too. On the flat, we have action from Redcar and Windsor, with all three meetings coming this afternoon. Here are our Monday horse racing tips and bets.

The three meetings at Redcar, Kelso and Windsor all get underway in the afternoon. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Redcard, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 5.30pm at Windsor.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Redcar and one from Kelso, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Redcar, Kelso, Windsor

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the three meeting’s today!

NAP – ASMUND @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 1.30 Redcar

Our NAP of the day comes in the second race of the afternoon at Redcar, where we have selected Asmund to win this seven furlong Class 6 Handicap.

He boasts some fine form over the seven furlong distance, and was in some excellent form at the back end of last year before this break. If he is primed for a solid reappearance, he should have enough to fend off his competitors.

Others in the race aren’t great on the soft turf, which is another reason why we think this 5-year-old will triumph here for jockey Harrison Shaw and trainer Declan Carroll. Asmund will take a lot of beating today if at his best.

NEXT BEST – IZZY’S CHAMPION @ 15/2 with Bet UK – 3.00 Kelso

For our Next Best bet of the day we are edging towards Izzy’s Champion in this Handicap Chase over 2m5f133y.

He has won two of his last four races, including last time out at Musselburgh when off just a 2lb lower mark. The small penalty shouldn’t prove much of an issue for a horse who seems to be a good jumper and a bit of a stayer too.

We think that Izzy’s Champion is a great outside bet here in a fairly open race with cases being made for all of the market leaders. We think he will go well today under Derek Fox for Lucinda Russell. The same duo that won his last start.

Check out all of our selections across the three meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Kelso, Windsor and Redcar on Monday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 23 races:

Redcar Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Primrose Ridge @ 4/9 with Bet UK

1.30 Asmund (NAP) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.05 Harvest Day @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.40 Copper Mountain @ 5/1 with Bet UK

3.15 Lightening Company @ 17/2 with Bet UK

3.50 Tarbaan @ 10/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Salonica @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.53 Cathayensis @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Kelso Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Masked Crusader @ 1/5 with Bet UK

2.25 Tough Out @ 10/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Izzy’s Champion (NB) @ 15/2 with Bet UK

3.35 Broadway Joe @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.10 Saint Arvans @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.45 Alone No More @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.15 Doyen Du Bar @ 5/4 with Bet UK

Windsor Horse Racing Tips

1.40 Fair And Square @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.15 Ignac Lamar @ 16/1 with Bet UK

2.50 Many A Star @ 8/1 with Bet UK

3.25 Carp Kid @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.00 True Accolade @ 11/8 with Bet UK

4.30 Espresso Freddo @ 6/1 with Bet UK

5.00 Makr Of Respect @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.30 Galileo Glass @ 8/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

