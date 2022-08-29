Horse Racing Tips Today: Monday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Today the horse racing action comes both on the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with three meetings from England, one from across the border in Wales and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Monday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

After a fourth successive day of winnings tips with out NAP romping home yesterday at 15/2, we are back for yet another day of daily horse racing tips from across Mainland UK and over the Irish Sea in Ireland.

The meetings from Ripon, Epsom, Cartmel, Downpatrick, Southwell and Chepstow get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining meeting from Roscommon gets underway in the late afternoon/early evening and runs through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.35pm at Southwell, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 7.30pm at Roscommon.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Ripon and one from Epsom, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!

Horse racing bets & tips today: Ripon, Epsom, Cartmel, Downpatrick, Southwell, Chepstow and Roscommon

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meetings today!

NAP – BETWEENTHESTICKS @ 5/2 with Bet UK – 1.58 Ripon

Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of the afternoon at Ripon Racecourses, where we have selected Betweenthesticks for trainer Mick Channon with Ben Curtis taking the ride today in this Class 5 Handicap over six furlongs.

This 2-year-old gelding comes here in some decent form, with two seconds and a third place finish in his last four starts. Betweenthesticks ran off 9st 7lbs last time out at Brighton last weekend, but today drops to 9st 4lbs which should play into his hands.

The step back to six furlongs will also help Betweenthesticks here as he aims to get his first win of his racing career. Has looked threatening in recent runs so hopefully can go one better this afternoon and claim his maiden victory.

NEXT BEST – EVOCATIVE SPARK @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 3.15 Epsom

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from Epsom Races, where we have sided with Evocative Spark to triumph in this Class 3 Handicap over the seven furlong trip.

This 3-year-old colt comes here with reasonable form, including two wins and two runner-up finishes in his last six starts. Won over seven furlongs at Chester in June impressively, before trying his luck at eight furlongs last time out, but that didn’t suit Evocative Spark.

Back down to seven furlongs today which will certainly help and runs off 9st 9lbs, which is the highest weight he’ll have raced off. Evocative Spark has won several Class 2 races so can beat classy horses, and should go really well today.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Placepot Tips – Monday 29th August

Each-Way Betting Tip – Monday 29th August

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips – Monday 29th August

Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips – Monday 29th August

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!

Additionally, want to see how much you could win backing our various tipsters’ tips? Why not check out our new horse racing bet calculator which is completely free to use!

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ripon, Epsom, Cartmel, Downpatrick, Southwell, Chepstow and Roscommon on Monday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 49 races:

Ripon Horse Racing Tips

1.58 Betweenthesticks (NAP) @ 5/2 with Bet UK

2.33 Peripeteia @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.08 Dutch Decoy @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.41 Shouldvebeenaring @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.16 Cosmos Raj @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.51 Aussie Warrior @ 15/8 with Bet UK

5.26 Just Hiss @ 15/8 with Bet UK

Epsom Horse Racing Tips

2.05 Phinow @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.40 Red N Blue Candy @ 14/1 with Bet UK

3.15 Evocative Spark (NB) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.50 Fast Steps @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.25 Wisper @ 11/2 with Bet UK

5.00 Intercessor @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.35 G’Daay @ 15/2 with Bet UK

Cartmel Horse Racing Tips

1.39 Bella Bliss @ 15/8 with Bet UK

2.14 Liffeydale Dreamer @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.50 Tico Times @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.24 Jerrysback @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.59 Dr Sanderson @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.35 Barneys Gift @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.10 Ange Endormi @ 5/4 with Bet UK

Downpatrick Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Nonbinding @ 5/4 with Bet UK

2.25 Darkest Hour @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.00 Eco Pete @ 11/8 with Bet UK

3.35 Rare Conor @ 17/2 with Bet UK

4.10 Mr Caplan @ 15/2 with Bet UK

4.45 A Mere Bagatelle @ 13/8 with Bet UK

5.20 Dollar Value @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Southwell Horse Racing Tips

1.05 Thaayer @ 5/1 with Bet UK

1.35 Stella Blue @ 8/1 with Bet UK

2.10 Glasstrees @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.45 Typewritten @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.20 Regal World @ 13/2 with Bet UK

3.55 Sharron Macready @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.30 Pokhara @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.05 Marwari @ 13/2 with Bet UK

Chepstow Horse Racing Tips

1.46 Wedgewood @ 6/1 with Bet UK

2.21 Little Edi @ 11/8 with Bet UK

2.56 Swiss Pride @ 13/2 with Bet UK

3.31 Redredrobin @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.06 Falesia Beach @ EVS with Bet UK

4.41 Macs Dilemma @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Roscommon Horse Racing Tips

4.20 Ma Belle Artiste @ 5/4 with Bet UK

4.55 Clarinbridge @ 10/3 with Bet UK

5.30 Rick Dalton @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.00 Prophets Voice @ 5/1 with Bet UK

6.30 Magellan Strait @ 7/1 with Bet UK

7.00 Disco Boots @ 15/2 with Bet UK

7.30 Your Honour @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change