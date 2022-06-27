Horse Racing Tips Today: Monday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with three meetings from England and one from north of the border in Scotland. Here are our Monday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Pontefract and Southwell get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Windsor and Musselburgh get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Southwell, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 9.00pm at Musselburgh.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Pontefract and one from Southwell, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Pontefract, Southwell, Windsor and Musselburgh

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meetings today!

NAP – ELEGANT ERIN @ 7/4 with Bet UK – 2.15 Pontefract



Our NAP of the day comes from the second race of the day at the Pontefract meeting, where we have selected Elegant Erin for trainer Paul Midgley and jockey Graham Lee to triumph this afternoon.

This 5-year-old mare is unbeaten in three starts since dropping to the five furlong distance, which is what today’s Class 4 Handicap is over. Last time out, Elegant Erin won impressively around this same track, which stands her in good stead for yet another promising run and a hope of putting up a four timer this afternoon.

Under slight penalty due to last three performances but should be capable of carrying the extra weight and picking up yet another win here.

NEXT BEST – SIMPLY RED @ 4/1 with Bet UK – 3.00 Southwell

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the racing at Southwell Racecourse this afternoon, where we have sided with Simply Red for trainer Donald McCain to triumph in this Class 5 Handicap over 1m7f182y.

This 4-year-old filly comes here after two impressive runs in her last two starts. Simply Red won at Bangor-on-Dee in May with ease by almost ten lengths, before finishing second last time out at Uttoxeter narrowly. Runs off a fair 11st 4lbs mark today, which shouldn’t be too much of an ask for her.

Simply Red has the cheekpieces on for the first time too, which will hopefully help her as she aims to get back to winning ways this afternoon. Leading claims.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Pontefract, Southwell, Windsor and Musselburgh and Lingfield on Monday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 28 races:

Pontefract Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Billy Roberts @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.15 Elegant Erin (NAP) @ 7/4 with Bet UK

2.45 Changing Colours @ 4/7 with Bet UK

3.15 Gibside @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.45 Grifter @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.15 Commandment @ 10/11 with Bet UK

4.45 Round The Island @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Southwell Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Red Maple @ 5/1 with Bet UK

1.30 The Vollan @ 5/2 with Bet UK

2.00 Byzantine Empire @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.30 Overtougeorge @ 8/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Simply Red (NB) @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.30 Brianna Rose @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.00 Ben Lilly @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Windsor Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Dusky Prince @ 2/1 with Bet UK

5.45 Safari Dream @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.15 Witch Hunter @ 10/11 with Bet UK

6.45 Splendent @ 11/4 with Bet UK

7.15 Thanks Monica @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.45 Devoted Poet @ 4/6 with Bet UK

8.15 Strategic Fortune @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Musselburgh Horse Racing Tips

6.00 Kind Spirit @ 5/4 with Bet UK

6.30 Doomsday @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.00 Red Force One @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.30 Sixcor @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Ballistic Berry @ 10/3 with Bet UK

8.30 Rum Going On @ 9/2 with Bet UK

9.00 Award Dancer @ 3/1 with Bet UK

