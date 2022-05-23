Horse Racing Tips Today: Monday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with five meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Monday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

After a win for our Next Best bet yesterday afternoon at Nottingham, we are back with horse racing tips on every across from Ireland and Mainland UK today!

The meetings from Ludlow, Leicester and Wolverhampton all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Roscommon, Windsor and Huntingdon get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.10pm at Wolverhampton, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.15pm at Windsor.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Ludlow and one from Leicester, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Ludlow, Leicester, Wolverhampton, Roscommon, Windsor and Huntingdon

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meeting’s today!

NAP – MR YEATS @ 11/4 with Bet UK – 1.30 Ludlow



Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of the afternoon at Ludlow, where we have selected Mr Yeats for Milton Harris to triumph.

This 5 -year-old gelding has had two good runs already this spring, finishing second and fourth respectively and is a likely contender today in this Class 4 Handicap over 2m5f55y. Won at Huntingdon last year over the same distance, and t eh race before that at Wincanton, so Mr Yeats can certainly use these experiences in his favour today.

Here at SportLens, we think Miss Gina Andrews will give Mr Yeats a great ride which will result in a third win over the hurdles for him.

NEXT BEST – ESPIRITO @ 4/1 with Bet UK – 1.50 Leicester

Our Next Best bet comes from Leicester where we have sided with Espirito for Mark Usher and Charlie Bennett to win this Class 5, six furlong Maiden Stakes race.

Last time out, Espirito was just beaten at Chepstow by half a length as a 33/1 outsider, and ran a cracking race under the same jockey as today. This 2-year-old colt has an extra furlong to play with here today, so the step up i trip should suit him. He looks well drawn and runs off a handy mark here today.

Looks to be one of the standout horses in the race if he can replicate that run from Chepstow last time. Espirito is our Next Best bet on Monday afternoon.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ludlow, Leicester, Wolverhampton, Roscommon, Windsor and Huntingdon on Monday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 42 races:

Ludlow Horse Racing Tips

1.30 Mr Yeats (NAP) @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.00 White Turf @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.30 Hard Lines @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Oxwich Bay @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.30 Finest View @ EVS with Bet UK

4.05 Court Royale @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.35 Kilbarry Leader @ 6/5 with Bet UK

Leicester Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Mostallim @ 9/2 with Bet UK

1.50 Espirito (NB) @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.20 Midnight Train @ 10/3 with Bet UK

2.50 Eponina @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.20 Positive Impact @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.50 Cliffs Of Fury @ 13/2 with Bet UK

4.25 Ey Up Its The Boss @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips

1.10 Emily Post @ 10/3 with Bet UK

1.40 Zero Carbon @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.10 Plansina @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.40 Believing @ 1/2 with Bet UK

3.10 Autonomy @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.40 Glorious Charmer @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.15 Golden Sands @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Roscommon Horse Racing Tips

4.30 Schiele @ 8/13 with Bet UK

5.00 Shadow Creek @ 25/1 with Bet UK

5.30 Maccliff @ 8/1 with Bet UK

6.00 Hallowed Star @ 11/1 with Bet UK

6.30 Evening Verse @ 14/1 with Bet UK

7.00 I Have A Voice @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.30 Clueless Hill @ 13/2 with Bet UK

Windsor Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Aphelios @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.40 Optiva Star @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.10 Love Trophy Power @ 4/7 with Bet UK

6.40 Navello @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.10 Time Interval @ 11/2 with Bet UK

7.40 Hotspur Harry @ 6/1 with Bet UK

8.15 Merweb @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Huntingdon Horse Racing Tips

4.45 The Bold Thady @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.20 Toughasoldboots @ 10/3 with Bet UK

5.50 Jimmy Bell @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.20 Nazwa @ 6/4 with Bet UK

6.50 One For Billy @ 9/4 with Bet UK

7.20 Fight For It @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.50 Solid Fuel @ 10/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change