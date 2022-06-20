Horse Racing Tips Today: Monday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with three meetings from England, one over the border in Wales and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Monday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

After a successful weekend of tips where our NAP won on Saturday and our Next Best selection romped home yesterday, we are back for more horse racing betting tips on every meeting across the UK and Ireland on Monday.

The meetings from Southwell and Chepstow get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Ballinrobe, Windsor and Wolverhampton get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.05pm at Chepstow, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 9.00pm at Wolverhampton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Chepstow and one from Southwell, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!

Horse racing bets & tips today: Southwell, Chepstow, Ballinrobe, Windsor and Wolverhampton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meetings today!

NAP – GREG THE GREAT @ 11/4 with Bet UK – 1.05 Chepstow



Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of the afternoon at Chepstow where we have selected Greg The Great to triumph in this Class 6 Handicap over the one mile trip.

The 3-year-old gelding is coming here fresh off the back of a C&D win last time out, where he won at a great price of 14/1. Greg The Great ran well that day, and as a result comes here as one of the leading market contenders. Up 4lbs from that win but is still weighted to go close at the least this afternoon.

Greg The Great should have every chance of making it back-to-back wins for trainer Eve Johnson Houghton and jockey Georgia Dobie.

NEXT BEST – FOREVER A DOVE @ 11/2 with Bet UK – 2.25 Southwell

Our Next Best bet of the day comes in this Class 5 mares’ Open National Hunt Flat Race where we have selected Forever a Dove to win.

This 4-year-old filly ran well last time out when she came second in April and is rightfully in the shake up again for her second run this afternoon. Forever A Dove is up just 3lbs from last time, so should be able to carry the extra weight comfortably.

Max Kendrick takes the reigns for this Jake Thomas Coulson trained mare, as Forever A Dove looks to go one better and pick up her maiden win as a race horse today over this 1m7f182y trip.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers only between 13/06/22 - 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. New customers only between 13/06/22 – 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Placepot Tips

Today’s Horse Racing Betting Tips

Daily Each-Way Betting Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!

Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Southwell, Chepstow, Ballinrobe, Windsor and Wolverhampton on Monday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 35 races:

Southwell Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Pawpaw @ 6/1 with Bet UK

1.50 Salley Gardens @ 13/8 with Bet UK

2.25 Forever A Dove (NB) @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.00 Quid Pro Quo @ 2/7 with Bet UK

3.30 Robeam @ 17/2 with Bet UK

4.00 Maria Magdalena @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.30 Rare Clouds @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Chepstow Horse Racing Tips

1.05 Greg The Great (NAP) @ 11/4 with Bet UK

1.35 All Go @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.10 King Of War @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.45 Hope Probe @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.15 Astrophysics @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.45 Bellstreet Bridie @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.15 Mutara @ 7/4 with Bet UK

Ballinrobe Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Gold Lunula @ 25/1 with Bet UK

5.45 Fiddlers Green @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.15 Aristovic @ 9/1 with Bet UK

6.45 Dane Fete @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.15 Cristal Clere @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.50 Willesee @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.20 Folly Beach @ 9/1 with Bet UK

Windsor Horse Racing Tips

5.05 Soi Dao @ 11/2 with Bet UK

5.35 Chartwell House @ 12/1 with Bet UK

6.05 Hello Me @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.35 After Eight @ 15/8 with Bet UK

7.05 King Of The Kippax @ 7/4 with Bet UK

7.35 Space Tracker @ 6/1 with Bet UK

8.10 Meganseighteen @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips

5.55 Ghostly @ EVS with Bet UK

6.25 Reckon I’m Hot @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.55 Heidi Of Arnedelle @ 100/1 with Bet UK

7.25 Dusky Prince @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Public Opinion @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.30 Monaadhil @ 13/2 with Bet UK

9.00 Street Poet @ 15/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change