Horse Racing Tips Today: Friday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with five meetings from England, one from across the border in Wales and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Friday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

After a win for out Next Best selection yesterday at sweet 9/2 odds, we are back with more horse racing betting tips on every race from every meeting across the UK and Ireland on Friday!

The meetings from Carlisle, Chepstow and Brighton all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining five meetings from Fairyhouse, Limerick, Stratford, Haydock and Pontefract get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Brighton, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 9.00pm at Pontefract.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Stratford and one from Carlisle, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Carlisle, Chepstow, Brighton, Fairyhouse, Limerick, Stratford, Haydock and Pontefract

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the eight meetings today!

NAP – LONGHOUSE SALE @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 5.35 Stratford



Our NAP of the day comes in the opening race at Stratford where we have selected Longhouse Sale for the Andrews’ yard to win.

This 8-year-old gelding has a win, a runner-up and a third place finish in his last three starts. Rated the highest horse in the race, Longhouse Sale has been fairly handicapped and runs off the lowest weight, which should suit her for a step back in trip to two miles from his last few runs at 2m4f and three miles.

Miss Gina Andrews takes the reigns this afternoon, boasting a 50% win rate in her last two weeks of riding. Hopefully a victory this afternoon for Longhouse Sale.

NEXT BEST – SIR GREGORY @ 5/2 with Bet UK – 2.20 Carlisle

We have selected Sir Gregory as our Next Best bet of the day in the 2.20pm race from Carlisle in this Class 6 Handicap over five furlongs.

Coming here in some fine form, Sir Gregory has two wins, two runner-ups a third and a fourth place finish in his last 7. This 4-year-old runs off a competitive mark of 9st 7lbs, which is 12-pounds lighter than the favourite in the race, Colombe.

The handicappers may have missed a trick with Sir Gregory here, and we in turn can hopefully exploit that mistake with a winning bet. Should go well.

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Carlisle, Chepstow, Brighton, Fairyhouse, Limerick, Stratford, Haydock and Pontefract on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 55 races:

Carlisle Horse Racing Tips

1.10 Listen Again @ 11/2 with Bet UK

1.45 Queen Of Deauville @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.20 Sir Gregory (NB) @ 5/2 with Bet UK

2.55 Elegant Erin @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.30 Liv Lucky @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.00 Ernesto @ 1/3 with Bet UK

4.30 Makeen @ 11/10 with Bet UK

Chepstow Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Life’s A Beach @ 6/4 with Bet UK

1.55 Tarrabb @ 4/7 with Bet UK

2.30 Monsieur Fantaisie @ 15/8 with Bet UK

3.05 Airshow @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.40 Way Of Life @ 7/4 with Bet UK

4.15 Ajero @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.50 Ballhambar @ 15/8 with Bet UK

5.25 Thai Power @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Brighton Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Swear @ 4/1 with Bet UK

1.35 Accelerando @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.10 Impeach @ 9/1 with Bet UK

2.45 Rivas Rob Roy @ 5/1 with Bet UK

3.20 Torbellino @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.55 Covert Mission @ 15/8 with Bet UK

4.25 Cool Vixen @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Fairyhouse Horse Racing Tips

5.20 Recurrent Dream @ 4/5 with Bet UK

5.50 Alma Libre @ 7/2 with Bet UK

6.20 Broadhurst @ 8/13 with Bet UK

6.50 Prisoner’ Dilemma @ 12/1 with Bet UK

7.20 Cherry Bloom @ 6/4 with Bet UK

7.50 Teddy Boy @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.20 Karkiyna @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Limerick Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Go Battle @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.40 Say Goodbye @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.10 Cornerkova @ 12/1 with Bet UK

6.40 Golden Ferret @ 6/4 with Bet UK

7.10 Siberian Prince @ 10/11 with Bet UK

7.40 Trickey Trix @ 7/1 with Bet UK

8.10 Fox Watch @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Stratford Horse Racing Tips

5.35 Longhouse Sale (NAP) @ 2/1 with Bet UK

6.05 Igor @ 15/2 with Bet UK

6.35 Its On The Line @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.05 Not That Fuisse @ 12/1 with Bet UK

7.35 Peacocks Secret @ 6/1 with Bet UK

8.05 Say About It @ 9/1 with Bet UK

8.40 Patanita @ EVS with Bet UK

Haydock Horse Racing Tips

6.25 Avarice @ 10/1 with Bet UK

6.55 Nicholas George @ 11/4 with Bet UK

7.25 Oh Sweet Tabu @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.55 Dreams Of Thunder @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.25 Hail Sezer @ 7/1 with Bet UK

8.55 Outsmart @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Pontefract Horse Racing Tips

6.30 Carnival Zain @ 9/4 with Bet UK

7.00 Frisky @ 15/2 with Bet UK

7.30 Miss Jungle Cat @ 6/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Spantik @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.30 Fylde Coast @ 15/8 with Bet UK

9.00 Ventura Express @ 13/8 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change