Horse Racing Tips Today: Friday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with five meetings from England, one from north of the border in Scotland and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland and Northern Ireland respectively. Here are our Friday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Ascot, Redcar and Market Rasen all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining five meetings from Limerick, Down Royal, Goodwood, Newmarket and Ayr get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Market Rasen, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.44pm at Newmarket.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, both from Ascot, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Ascot, Redcar, Market Rasen, Limerick, Down Royal, Goodwood, Newmarket and Ayr

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the eight meetings today!

NAP – INSPIRAL @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 4.20 Ascot



Our NAP of the day comes from the penultimate day at the Royal Ascot Festival, where we have sided with Inspiral in the Coronation Stakes for John and Thady Gosden with world renowned jockey, Frankie Dettori in the saddle.

This 3-year-old filly has won all four of her starts as a racehorse, with wins at Newmarket twice, Sandown and Doncaster respectively. Today Inspiral runs off a mark of just two-pounds heavier than her last success at Newmarket, however that race was over 8 months ago.

This long layoff of 252 days may make her or break her, but we believe Inspiral has every chance of winning the Coronation Stakes if she can replicate any of that form form last year.

NEXT BEST – EL CABALLO @ 13/2 with Bet UK – 3.05 Ascot

Our Next Best bet of the day also come from Ascot Racecourse on Friday of the Royal Ascot Festival, where we have sided with El Caballo to triumph in the Commonwealth Cup over the six-furlong distance.

This 3-year-old colt has ran seven races, winning the last six in a row and coming second on her debut back in April 2021. Last time out, he won impressively at Haydock over the same trip as today, beating Flaming Rib by a neck, who is also one of today’s rivals in the field.

El Caballo runs off the same mark of 9st 2lbs as he did last time out, which can only be a positive as he has won over this distance before and off the same handicap. Should go really well in this Class 1, Group 1 race.

Check out all of our selections across the eight meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ascot, Redcar, Market Rasen, Limerick, Down Royal, Goodwood, Newmarket and Ayr on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 55 races:

Ascot Horse Racing Tips

2.30 Queen Olly @ 15/2 with Bet UK

3.05 El Caballo (NB) @ 13/2 with Bet UK

3.40 Contact @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Inspiral (NAP) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.00 Persist @ 10/1 with Bet UK

5.35 Lysander @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.10 Ladies Church @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Redcar Horse Racing Tips

1.20 What A Dude @ 6/4 with Bet UK

1.50 Tuxedo Junction @ 11/10 with Bet UK

2.20 Rollajam @ 5/2 with Bet UK

2.55 Cassy O @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.30 Hajjam @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.10 Novak @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.50 Ey Up Its The Boss @ 5/2 with Bet UK

5.21 Prodigious Blue @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Market Rasen Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Mucuna @ 2/1 with Bet UK

1.35 Durragh @ 5/2 with Bet UK

2.10 The Bold Thady @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.45 Teescomponentsfly @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.20 Defi D’Oudairies @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.55 Post No Bills @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.35 Ilanz @ 7/4 with Bet UK

Limerick Horse Racing Tips

5.40 Tai Sing Yeh @ 5/1 with Bet UK

6.15 Drombeg Duke @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.50 Show Of Stars @ 10/11 with Bet UK

7.25 Earl Of Tyrone @ 2/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Five Zeros @ 10/3 with Bet UK

8.30 Artistic Choice @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Down Royal Horse Racing Tips

4.55 Treasure Trove @ 1/2 with Bet UK

5.30 Baby Rosabella @ 5/1 with Bet UK

6.05 Collective Power @ 7/4 with Bet UK

6.40 Little Queenie @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.15 Brazilian Song @ 20/1 with Bet UK

7.50 Are We Dreaming @ 13/8 with Bet UK

8.20 Helen De Pourtales @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Goodwood Horse Racing Tips

5.25 Beautiful Sunrise @ 15/8 with Bet UK

6.00 Last Ammo @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.35 Way Of Life @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.10 Chief White Face @ 15/8 with Bet UK

7.45 Thundersquall @ 5/4 with Bet UK

8.15 Golden Sands @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

5.16 Legende D’Art @ 9/4 with Bet UK

5.54 Self Praise @ 2/7 with Bet UK

6.29 Judith @ 4/6 with Bet UK

7.04 Adjuvant @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.39 Bulleit @ 17/2 with Bet UK

8.10 Nizaaka @ 7/4 with Bet UK

8.44 Anniversary Belle @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Ayr Horse Racing Tips

5.12 Asean Legend @ EVS with Bet UK

5.47 Iris Dancer @ 15/8 with Bet UK

6.22 Molinari @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.57 Red Force One @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.32 Sixcor @ 9/2 with Bet UK

8.05 Otto Oyl @ 11/8 with Bet UK

8.37 Yaaser @ 8/11 with Bet UK

