Horse Racing Tips Australia: Sunday’s Free Horse Racing Tips

As we head into Sunday we’ve another eight Australian horse racing meetings, with Hobart, Geraldton, Ballarat, Bairnsdale, Grafton, Wellington, Murray Bridge and Sunshine Coast the venues. We’ve picked out our best best from the cards at Sunshine Coast and Murray Bridge, with a NAP and NB too.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Murray Bridge and one from Sunshine Coast to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.
NAP – ALPINE BEAU @ SP with BlueBet – Race 2, 4.20 Murray Bridge
Nice gelding that ran in a better race last time at Morphettville in their Guineas – only 7 lengths behind the winner that day – Ancient Girl – but in calmer waters here looks to have an obvious chance of taking this.
NEXT BEST – LA AMIGO @ SP with BlueBet – Race 8, 8.00 Sunshine Coast
Won with any amount in-hand last time out here at Sunshine Coast, so we know the track suits. Not the best drawn, but has plenty of pace to get over that starting berth and looks the one all the others have to aim at.
Sunshine Coast Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 3.40 Starbrook @ SP with BlueBet
Race 2, 4.15 So You’re Magic @ SP with BlueBet
Race 3, 4.50 Burning Bell @ SP with BlueBet
Race 4, 5.30 Who Shot [email protected] SP with BlueBet
Race 5, 6.05 Elegist @ SP with BlueBet
Race 6, 6.47 Karayer @ SP with BlueBet
Race 7, 7.29 Mister Larrabee @ SP with BlueBet
Race 8, 8.00 La Amigo @ SP with BlueBet
Murray Bridge Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips
Race 1, 3.45 Kingsley @ SP with BlueBet
Race 2, 4.20 Alpine Beau (NAP) @ SP with BlueBet
Race 3, 4.55 Fonsalette @ SP with BlueBet
Race 4, 5.40 Spanish Snitzel @ SP with BlueBet
Race 5, 6.20 [email protected] SP with BlueBet
Race 6, 6.58 Lord Varys @ SP with BlueBet
Race 7, 7.33 Frankel Star @ SP with BlueBet
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change