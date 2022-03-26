Horse Racing Tips Australia: Sunday’s Free Horse Racing Tips

As we head into Sunday we’ve another eight Australian horse racing meetings, with Hobart, Geraldton, Ballarat, Bairnsdale, Grafton, Wellington, Murray Bridge and Sunshine Coast the venues. We’ve picked out our best best from the cards at Sunshine Coast and Murray Bridge, with a NAP and NB too.



We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Murray Bridge and one from Sunshine Coast to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

NAP – ALPINE BEAU @ SP with BlueBet – Race 2, 4.20 Murray Bridge



Nice gelding that ran in a better race last time at Morphettville in their Guineas – only 7 lengths behind the winner that day – Ancient Girl – but in calmer waters here looks to have an obvious chance of taking this.

NEXT BEST – LA AMIGO @ SP with BlueBet – Race 8, 8.00 Sunshine Coast



Won with any amount in-hand last time out here at Sunshine Coast, so we know the track suits. Not the best drawn, but has plenty of pace to get over that starting berth and looks the one all the others have to aim at.

Check out all of our selections and best bets in Australia on Sunday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Sunshine Coast and Murray Bridge

Sunshine Coast Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 3.40 Starbrook @ SP with BlueBet

Race 2, 4.15 So You’re Magic @ SP with BlueBet

Race 3, 4.50 Burning Bell @ SP with BlueBet

Race 4, 5.30 Who Shot [email protected] SP with BlueBet

Race 5, 6.05 Elegist @ SP with BlueBet

Race 6, 6.47 Karayer @ SP with BlueBet

Race 7, 7.29 Mister Larrabee @ SP with BlueBet

Race 8, 8.00 La Amigo @ SP with BlueBet

Murray Bridge Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 3.45 Kingsley @ SP with BlueBet

Race 2, 4.20 Alpine Beau (NAP) @ SP with BlueBet

Race 3, 4.55 Fonsalette @ SP with BlueBet

Race 4, 5.40 Spanish Snitzel @ SP with BlueBet

Race 5, 6.20 [email protected] SP with BlueBet

Race 6, 6.58 Lord Varys @ SP with BlueBet

Race 7, 7.33 Frankel Star @ SP with BlueBet

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

