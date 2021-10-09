The NAP of the Day for SportsLens tipsters this Saturday, 9 October, is Minella Escape on his debut over fences at Fairyhouse. He runs in the 2m 5f beginners chase (1:55) there at tempting odds of 2/1.

Trained by Henry De Bromhead, Minella Escape ran in one of the strongest Irish Points of recent times at Boulta in December 2019. He won between the flags next time out and looks every inch a chaser. The six-year-old Beat Hollow gelding appeals as the best value Bet of the Day for success over the larger obstacles because of his profile. Minella Escape rates the NAP of the Day at 2/1 for the reasons outlined below.

Why will Minella Escape win?

A win on his second Point to Point start at Bellharbour strongly suggests that Minella Escape doesn’t mind a sounder surface. The ground was yielding that day. His previous fourth between the flags threw up plenty of subsequent winners including himself. De Bromhead has taken a careful approach with Minella Escape and anything he achieved over hurdles would’ve been a bonus anyway.

But for a 7lb claimer riding Legacy Thor, he would have scored second time out in that sphere at Naas. Minella Escape made it third time lucky at Tramore on their valuable New Year’s Day card over this trip with a ready seven-length success. The Getaway Star, beaten a further 1 1/4 lengths back in third, went on to chase home subsequent Cheltenham Festival heroine Black Tears home in the Grade 3 Quevega Mares Hurdle at Punchestown and has also scored twice since. That gives the form a good look.

Minella Escape has tended to jump out to the right over hurdles, but there is no problem with that at Fairyhouse. The stable also does well with its runners at this venue, typified by unbeaten mare Honeysuckle, who has six of her career wins at the track which goes up to Ballyhack.

Jockey Darragh O’Keeffe is now aboard for the first time, and three of his last four winners have come for De Bromhead. He can continue to make the most of such opportunities while Rachael Blackmore is out. Back Minella Escape at his current odds and a £25 wager returns £75. Should he not win his chasing bow as expected, then QuinnBet refund the stake as a free bet.

