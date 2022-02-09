The latest horse racing NAP of the Day for Wednesday, 9 February with SportsLens experts is Cenotice. He runs in the 2m novices’ handicap chase at Ludlow today (1:30). Donald McCain’s runners looks the best value Bet of the Day at an awesome 11/4 price.

An Irish import to this in-form stable last summer, Cenotice still looks well-handicapped on the pick of his runs over fences. Good appearing in the going description at horse racing venues is key to this horse. Cenotice, an eight-year-old Phoenix Reach gelding, could well follow-up on his latest win. He thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day for 9 February. See the case in full for our tipsters’ latest Bet of the Day below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Cenotice win?

Placed behind subsequent Grade 3 novice chase winner Jan Maat when trained in the Emerald Isle by Noel Meade, Cenotice switched stables to the McCain yard after a lengthy racecourse absence. He belied 666 days off the track and odds of 9/1 at horse racing betting sites to win on his bow for new connections in a novice handicap chase at Perth in July.

Cenotice scored off an opening UK mark of 125, beating stable companion and subsequent wide-margin Cartmel winner Onthefrontfoot by three-quarters of a length. He has since dropped 10lb in the weights, however, but scored off 115 when last in action at Newcastle in January. This is one big reason why this is our horse racing NAP of the Day today.

It was a game effort at Gosforth Park with Cenotice staying on strongly to get up and win by a nose under red-hot jockey Theo Gillard. Although up 2lb for that success, he is one horse that the best betting sites all mark up. Gillard has been on fire in the saddle of late with an incredible 43 per cent strike rate with his mounts over the last 14 days.

Add that to the form of the McCain stable, a 32 per cent win ratio in the same period, and Cenotice looks great value. He drops into novice company after contesting an open handicap last time too. Centoice looks well worth backing today with a £10 wager 888Sport returning £37.50. Betting that on this horse qualifies new customers for £40 in free bets (plus a £10 casino bonus) when they join using promo code 10FREE and deposit via Debit Card.

