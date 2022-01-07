This Saturday, 8 January, the NAP of the Day for SportsLens horse racing experts is Bavington Bob. He runs in the extended 2m 7f QuinnBet Handicap Chase at Newcastle (1:23). Ann Hamilton’s improving horse looks the best value Bet of the Day at odds of 5/4.

Now aged seven, Bavington Bob is one of only two previous course and distance winners in this line-up. Hamilton has won with both of her runners at the course this season too, so that bodes well. The form of Bavington Bob’s second on chase debut at Sedgefield has worked out well, so he rates the NAP of the Day for 8 January. Read on for more reasons to back this Court Cave gelding as our tipsters make a full case for their Bet of the Day below…

Why will NAP of the Day Bavington Bob win?

After winning three of his last six starts, it’s clear that Bavington Bob has been improving. Victories at Carlisle (on soft ground) and Hexham in the spring show that he handles courses with stiff uphill parts at the business end of races. He then defied a racecourse absence of 184 days with a summer offer to win again at the latter venue on reappearance when horse racing betting sites made him the 2/1 favourite.

Hamilton and owner husband Ian then decided to go chasing this winter. Bavington Bob stayed on into second over 2m 5f on his first try over fences last December. The ready 10-length winner, Sounds Russian, has gone in again at Kelso. That one has a 132 rating now, so Bavington Bob had an impossible task conceding 6lb to him.

Road Warrior, a neck behind at Sedgefield in third, has since made a successful drop back in trip at that venue. He now has an official rating of 121, so Bavington Bob should be more than capable of scoring off a mark of 117 on that basis. The assessor raised him back to that mark for his own two-length success over course and distance last time out.

As the only horse in the field who looks open to further progress, Bavington Bob appeals most for his shrewd connections. The Hamilton team has an overall 20 per cent strike rate at Newcastle and book Brian Hughes for the ride once more. A £25 punt on Bavington Bob returns £56.25 as his current price. If he can’t follow-up here, then QuinnBet refund losing stakes up to £25 as a free bet if punters place three wagers with them.

