This Tuesday, 8 February, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens tipsters is Crossrail. She makes her debut over obstacles in the extended 2m mares’ novice hurdle at Taunton today (2:25). The Fergal O’Brien trained runner looks the best value Bet of the Day at a fabulous 5/1 price.

Representing long-time horse racing owner Malcolm Denmark, Crossrail caught the eye when winning a Worcester bumper in April. This seven-year-old daughter of Rail Link now makes her hurdles bow for a yard that has saddled over 100 winners once again this season. Crossrail thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day for 8 February. Read on as our experts outline the case for their latest Bet of the Day selection below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Crossrail win?

There was lots to like about Crossrail’s racecourse debut last spring. Backed into 7/2 joint-favourite on horse racing betting sites for her bumper, she showed signs of understandable greenness. However, once the penny dropped under a patient ride from Paddy Brennan, Crossrail ran on strongly inside the final furlong.

She won going away by three-quarters of a length and can only improve for that experience. Kazontherazz, who chased Crossrail home at Worcester, has since won twice over hurdles. That gives the form a decent look, as the front two pulled a couple of lengths and upwards clear of the remainder.

Well over half of the O’Brien yard’s winners this season so far (58/101) have been hurdlers. The stable is closing in on £1,000,000 in prize money for the campaign too. All the best betting sites respect the connections of Crossrail, who again has a sound surface to race on at Taunton. The form of her main market rivals hasn’t always worked out either.

Crossrail is open to all the progress in the world after that sole career start. She looks well worth a wager, then.

