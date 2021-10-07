The NAP of the Day this Thursday, 7 October, with SportsLens tipsters is Rhythm Is A Dancer in the 3m novices’ limited handicap chase at Exeter (4:15). Champion trainer Paul Nicholls hits form with his runners at this time of year, so this Ditcheat inmate can score at odds of 85/40.

Get a £25 Risk Free Bet on the first wager placed with Quinnbet today!

Rhythm Is A Dancer is one of two horses in the race looking for a hat-trick. An eight-year-old Norse Dancer gelding, he is the only course winner in the field, so appeals on that basis. There may still be improvement in him after winning three of four chase outings this summer too. That is why Rhythm Is A Dancer appeals to our experts as the best value Bet of the Day for 7 October. There are plenty more reasons listed below as to why 85/40 makes this horse NAP of the Day today.

See more free daily horse racing tips in the SBS Telegram group

Why will Rhythm Is A Dancer win?

Nicholls’ charge jumped the 143-rated Boyne Cup winner Ballymoy off his feet at the last in a Stratford novice chase on reappearance. Rhythm Is A Dancer got fair treatment from the handicapper for that with a 4lb rise to a mark of 130. Although disappointing at Uttoxeter next time out, he bounced back to form on his penultimate start at Worcester.

While Rhythm Is A Dancer jumped right on occasions (that won’t be any problem at Exeter), he only needed riding out for a big 9 1/2 lengths victory. There was a further five lengths back to Albert Bartlett third and Galway Festival beginners chase winner Streets Of Doyen too. His presence in-behind makes this form that commands respect.

That success prompted another 4lb rise from the handicapper. Rhythm Is A Dancer defied it when last in action, however, when following-up back at Stratford. He beat Franz Klimmer, who came into the race on the back of a hat-trick, easily by 7 1/2 lengths. Yet again, that has earned Rhythm Is A Dancer a further 4lb hike in the weights.

Main market rival Storm Home has posted his best form over further, disappointed at Exeter previously and doesn’t appear to handle the forecast good to firm going. That therefore makes Rhythm Is A Dancer, who has Bryony Frost in the saddle today, the one to be on off a nice racing weight of 10st 13lb. Nicholls starts the day on a 40 per cent strike rate too. Back Rhythm Is A Dancer and a £25 wager returns £78.13 at odds of 85/40. If he doesn’t complete his hat-trick, then QuinnBet refunds the stake as a free bet.

Back Rhythm Is A Dancer at Quinnbet

Get a £25 Risk Free Bet this Thursday at QuinnBet

New customers joining QuinnBet receive a £25 risk free bet deal when betting on horse racing this Thursday. Sign up to the sportsbook and make a deposit, then place the first wager on any horse. If it loses, Quinnbet returns the stake as a free bet, up to a maximum of £25.

There are also 50 Free Spins included in this promotion for trying slots out in the QuinnBet online casino.

How to Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet

Sign up to Quinnbet Log in to the account Make a deposit Place a qualifying bet If that loses, get a £25 free bet (+ 50 Casino Spins)

Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet here