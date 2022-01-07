SportsLens tipsters have another horse racing NAP of the Day for Friday, 7 January in Kayfast Warrior. He runs in the opening juvenile hurdle at Wetherby today (12:50). Donald McCain’s young horse is a strong fancy as the Bet of the Day at odds of 11/10.

Already a course and distance winner, Kayfast Warrior does have a penalty but represents a stable having a terrific season. McCain comes into today with 94 winners for the campaign. Kayfast Warrior doesn’t mind soft or even heavy ground, so rates the NAP of the Day this Friday. See even more reasons to back him as our experts make the full case for their latest Bet of the Day fancy below…

Why will NAP of the Day Kayfast Warrior win?

This four-year-old son of No Nay Never brought a fine record of four wins in seven Flat turf start off the level. Kayfast Warrior progressed in that other code of horse racing to a mark of 82. An official hurdles rating of 113 may underestimate his ability with the assessor only having two outings over obstacles to judge him on.

Kayfast Warrior, who won Flat turf handicaps when well-fancied on horse racing betting sites at Thirsk, Lingfield, Hamilton and Sandown last year, learned plenty from his bow in this sphere. He was only third to Inca Prince, who has scored again since at Musselburgh on New Year’s Day, at Catterick last month. However, Kayfast Warrior has subsequently turned the table on the runner-up Monsieur Pom Pom when last in action.

A course and distance victory here at Wetherby during the two-day Christmas meeting saw him hit the front going very easily approaching three out. Kayfast Warrior perhaps got there a little too soon under Brian Hughes, who had to keep him up to his work for a 1 3/4 lengths victory.

The McCain stable brings a 24 per cent strike rate with its runners over the last 14 days coming into today. Provided he doesn’t get to the head of affairs too soon, Kayfast Warrior could well follow-up and a £25 punt on him at his current price returns £52.59. If he doesn’t go in again, then QuinnBet refunds half of all losing stakes up to £25 if punters place three qualifying bets.

