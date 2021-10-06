Wednesday’s NAP of the Day is Scots Gold in the opening juvenile hurdle contest at Ludlow this Wednesday (1:00). SportsLens experts fancy him to make it third time lucky over the obstacles at Evens for trainer Dan Skelton.

Scots Gold goes for the same stable as our winning NAP of the Day from Monday earlier in the week. There has been plenty to like about the three-year-old grey Dark Angel gelding in his two hurdles starts so far. The slight drop back in trip to an extended 1m 7f should help, and that’s why Scot Gold is the best Bet of the Day for 6 October. Read on and discover why at Evens he is NAP of the Day this Wednesday.

Why will Scots Gold win?

Since 30 September, Skelton has had four winners from 19 runners. That means the yard has a better than 20 per cent strike rate over the last six days coming into today. Scots Gold sets a clear and obvious standard in this race on his two seconds in this sphere with connections looking to go one better.

Ludlow is a track where only Nicky Henderson has saddled more winners than Skelton in the last five seasons. His brother and stable jockey Harry has a 25 per cent success rate in the saddle at this venue in that period. Rated 72 at his peak on the Flat when trained by Tom Dascombe, Scots Gold went from fourth rounding the home turn to second at the last on his hurdles bow for Skelton at Stratford following a 114-day break.

Arguably given too much to do as the bird had flown in front that day, he came on for that reappearance when filling the same spot at Market Rasen. Scots Gold conceded a 7lb sex allowance to Addosh in Lincolnshire. As he was only beaten by 5 1/2 lengths, he came out as the best horse at the weights.

There are some unknown quantities making hurdles and stable debuts off the Flat in France here. However, the form posted by Scots Gold is the best on offer. He therefore appeals most and punters can double their money on him at current odds. A £25 wager on Scots Gold returns £50. Should he not win, then QuinnBet refund the losing stake as a free bet.

