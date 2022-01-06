On Thursday, 6 January, the horse racing NAP of the Day from SportsLens experts is Marco Island. He runs in the 2m maiden hurdle at Chepstow (12:40). Anthony Honeyball’s horse appeals as the best value Bet of the Day at tempting 10/3 odds.

A course bumper winner on his racecourse debut last month, Marco Island represents an in-form stable. The quick switch to hurdles and his debut here suggests he may already be tuned up for the obstacles. This five-year-old son of Mahler is one of the least exposed runners in the field, so rates the NAP of the Day for 6 January. See more reasons to back our latest Bet of the Day below…

Why will NAP of the Day Marco Island win?

Honeyball could hardly have started 2022 any better with three of his six runners since the New Year began winning. That 50 per cent strike rate shows the yard is in terrific heart. Backing Honeyball horses at Chepstow blind down the years on horse racing betting sites would see punters into profit. A £1 level stake on all of the stable’s runners at this venue would have resulted in being £8.53 up.

As Marco Island shares a sire with plenty of horses that like soft ground, on pedigree he should handle a more testing surface than he encountered at the track in December. He made good headway up the nearside rail that day. Marco Island threw down his challenge approaching two out and led before the furlong marker.

He then stayed on and only needed riding by Sean Houlihan for a 2 1/4 lengths success. Those in behind Marco Island were well strung out and it’s interesting that connections switch to hurdles so quickly. Even a 2m will take some getting in these conditions, so his stamina should see him to good effect.

Marco Island also has Aidan Coleman in the saddle for the first time. He has a 25 per cent strike rate with his mounts at Chepstow this season so far. Marco Island thus looks well worth a wager for a successful hurdles bow. A £25 punt on him at his current price returns £108.33. Should Marco Island fail to follow-up, then QuinnBet refund losing stakes up to £25 as a free bet.

