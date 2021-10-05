Tuesday’s NAP of the Day comes from the jumps card at Galway in Ireland with SportsLens tipsters sweet on Blazing Khal. He runs in the first race of the 5 October meeting, a 2m 3f maiden hurdle (1:15) at odds of 5/2 at the time of writing.

Representing canny trainer Charles Byrnes, Blazing Khal won the last of his five bumper starts in 2020. A five-year-old gelding by Kalanisi, he ran against some useful types in National Hunt Flat races. Blazing Khal brings form to the table on his hurdles debut that should be good enough to win this. That’s why he appeals as the best Bet of the Day this Tuesday. Discover more reasons why Blazing Khal is NAP of the Day for 5 October at a tasty 5/2 price below.

Why will Blazing Khal win?

The bumper form posted by Blazing Khal looks progressive. He was far from disgraced when fifth on his racecourse debut at Naas last February, then an unlucky head loser at Leopardstown. Lunar Display, a winner over hurdles and third in two Listed races since, only just held on. Those two runs definitely left the impressions Blazing Khal could win races in future.

Although only fifth at this venue on reappearance last season, the winner ran well to be second in a Punchestown Festival bumper at the end of the campaign. The fourth home has since landed a hurdle race a Limerick too. Blazing Khal shaped better on his penultimate start when going one place better at double figure odds around Punchestown.

They piece of form that gives him every chance of winning his hurdles debut came at Limerick between Christmas and New Year. Blazing Khal led close home despite getting hampered inside the final furlong. Noble Yeats, the third home that day, came out and won an extended bumper at Thurles next time out. On that occasion, he was 28 lengths in front of Grngo D’Aubrelle who opposes Blazing Khal here.

Using Noble Yeats, also victorious over hurdles since and now making his chase debut later on this card, as a form marker between Blazing Khal and Gordon Elliott’s charge suggests Byrnes may have the beating of one of his main market rivals. Back Blazing Khal and a £25 wager returns £87.50 at his current price. Should he fail to make a winning bow over hurdles, then QuinnBet refund the stake as a free bet.

