SportsLens tipsters have another horse racing NAP of the Day for Wednesday, 5 January in No Diggity. He runs in the 1m classified stakes at Kempton Park (5:00). John Butler’s horse appeals as the best value Bet of the Day today at a sweet 7/4 price.

Now a six-year-old, this son of Sir Prancealot is a course winner off 3lb higher than his current mark. This contest is off level weights, so an official rating of 50 makes No Diggity the best horse in the race. He thus rates the NAP of the Day for 5 January. Read on as our experts make a detailed case for this horse…

Why will NAP of the Day No Diggity win?

It certainly paid to follow the Butler stable on Kempton’s All-Weather course in 2020 when he had an 18 per cent strike rate on the Polytrack. Punters following his horses and backing them blind on horse racing betting sites at this venue made £20.75 profit to a £1 level stake during that year. Butler loves a runner at the Sunbury-on-Thames track where No Diggity was runner-up last time out.

He just couldn’t reach Tenth Century with both he and the winner racing off a career low mark that day going down by three-quarters of a length. However, this classified contest isn’t a handicap, and the way that No Diggity ran on from an unpromising position suggests there may have been a different result if he broken better from the gate. Again, he breaks from stall 5 here.

The easy mile around Kempton’s tight turns promises to suit No Diggity, whose last win came in a 7f Wolverhampton handicap off 58. He must be well-handicapped and that encouraging performance last month suggests his time may be near. Connections rested No Diggity for 17 days to give him every chance of going one better.

With three-time All-Weather champion jockey Luke Morris booked for the ride, this horse looks well worth a wager. A £25 punt on No Diggity returns £68.75 if he does get his head in front this time. Should he fail to land the spoils, then QuinnBet refunds the losing stake as a free bet up to £25.

