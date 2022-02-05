The horse racing NAP of the Day on Saturday, 5 February, according to SportsLens tipsters is Saint Palais. He steps up in class for the 3m Grade 2 Towton Novices Chase at Wetherby today (2:30). Richard Bandey’s runner looks a great value Bet of the Day against the favourite at odds of 85/40 here.

As a five-year-old, Saint Palais receives plenty of weight for age from main market rival Ahoy Senor. This gelding by Saint Des Saints has been progressing through the horse racing ranks this season with a perfect three wins from three over fences. Off these terms, Saint Palais looks well worth a crack at a higher level. He thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day for our experts. Read on as they make the case in full for another Bet of the Day selection…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Saint Palais win?

There is just 7lb difference on official ratings between Ahoy Senor and Saint Palais. With the favourite conceding 11lb, adjusting those figures puts the Bandey horse 4lb clear. In handicapping terms, then, Saint Palais looks overpriced on the best betting sites including QuinnBet. He has also found stepping up in class after each run over fences no problem to this point.

After a successful chase debut at Worcester in October, Saint Palais scored over this course and distance before Christmas. The third from his reappearance victory scored next time out, so the form isn’t too shabby. As Saint Palais then took on more experienced and battle-hardened handicappers on his penultimate start and beat them comfortably hinted as his ability.

He has also proven he stays further when completing his hat-trick in the 3m 2f Mandarin Handicap Chase at Newbury after Christmas. The front two pulled 11 lengths and upwards clear of the remainder with the runner-up, Gericault Roque, filling the same spot in the Grade 3 Classic Chase at Warwick behind Eclair Surf. This again looks solid form. As Saint Palais doesn’t lack for stamina and is a still improving young horse, he looks the value play here.

Bandey has a winner and a second with his two runners at Wetherby this season. Off bottom weight, Saint Palais has plenty going for him as horse racing betting sites know only too well. A £25 punt on this horse returns £78.13 if he goes in again. Should Saint Palais fail in his bid for a four-timer, then QuinnBet refunds half of all losing stakes as a free bet up to £25 if punters put on three or more qualifying wagers.

