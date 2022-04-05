Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Tuesday, 5 April

On Tuesday, 5 April, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts is Twig. He goes in the concluding 3m hunter chase at Exeter today (5:20). This young horse is the best value Bet of the Day at tasty 2/1 odds.

894 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Although this is his first start in a steeplechase under National Hunt horse racing Rules, Twig has plenty of experience in Point-to-Points. He’s also the youngest in the line-up and open to the most progress. Twig is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day for 5 April. Read even more reasons to back him below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Twig win?

Trained by Matthew Hampton, who has saddled Wagner to two hunter chase wins this season, Twig is four from seven between the flags. Three of those victories have been in his last four starts. A son of Sulamani, Twig shares a sire with 2016 Grand National winner Rule The World.

His last Point success over Molineaux at Badbury Rings was impressive. Twig ran an out a 19-length winner with Virak, rated 159 at his peak, a further eight lengths back in third. Now switching to Rules for an outfit that clearly does well with its hunters, he is of obvious interest.

Stable a Profitable Angle for Punters in Hunter Chases

Following the yard in this sphere has also paid off for punters. Hampton has a 50 per cent strike rate with his runners under Rules this season and backing those blind on horse racing betting sites would’ve yielded £9 profit to a £1 level stake. Aged seven, Twig is four years and upwards younger than the rest of the field.

Taking all that into account, our NAP of the Day has plenty going for him against older opposition. A £10 punt on Twig at his current price with 888Sport returns £30 and qualifies new customers for £40 in bonuses. Read on for more details of how to claim a great deal.

555 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Let’s look at that new customer betting offer with 888Sport in more detail now. Punters can back the horse racing NAP of the Day and receive a great deal at the same time. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus promotion that all SportsLens readers who don’t already have an account with them can get.

Simply sign up to 888Sport with promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets such as MuchBetter, Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard and Skrill, because these payment methods aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

Once new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day meets those requirements. After this settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Additional terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Bet just £10 on today’s horse racing NAP of the Day and new customers get £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Follow these six steps and receive the offer:

New customers sign up to 888Sport with promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

389 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

This is one of the biggest weeks in the British horse racing calendar, so there is plenty going on besides the NAP here on SportsLens:

Look at the latest Lucky 15 tips with our best bets for today

Leading horse racing tipster Andrew Mount has his Tuesday picks

There are horse racing tips today from all the UK tracks

We went through the rest of the Exeter card for Placepot tips for Tote betting too

Spread betting fans can see the latest Spreadex analysis on today’s action

Thus Saturday – The Grand National at Aintree

The reason why it’s a big week in the sport is the Grand National at Aintree headlines Saturday’s card. Ahead of the world’s most famous steeplechase on Merseyside, we have tons of related content: