This Tuesday, 4 January, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens’ horse racing experts is Good Look Charm. She makes her bow over the obstacles in the extended 2m 5f mares’ maiden hurdle at Hereford (3:20). This Anthony Honeyball trained female appeals as the best value on Tuesday and Bet of the Day at odds of 13/8.

Now a six-year-old daughter of French sire Cokoriko, Good Look Charm takes a big step up in trip for her hurdles debut. The way that she has shaped in her bumpers for a yard that does well with its runners in National Hunt Flat races strongly suggests the extra distance should suit. It’s chiefly for that reason why Good Look Charm rates the NAP of the Day for 4 January. Read on as our experts make a more detailed case for this mare…

Why will NAP of the Day Good Look Charm win?

Honeyball has a healthy 22 per cent strike rate with his horses at Hereford over the last five seasons. Backing those blind would’ve seen punters in front with £1.91 profit off a £1 level stake. The yard has also had a couple of winners over the festive period, boasting a 25 per cent success ratio over the previous 14 days. That is all factored in by horse racing betting sites who price this race up.

Good Look Charm shares a sire with last year’s Thyestes Chase hero Coko Beach and Fakiera, who won a Grade 3 in Ireland last term. Both of those improved for longer trips, so the same is expected of her. When trained in Scotland by James Moffatt, Good Look Charm came on for her racecourse debut when fourth at Wetherby to score next time out in a Sedgefield bumper in December 2020.

That resulted in a switch of stables and change of connections for the new campaign. On reappearance and debut for Honeyball at Aintree in October, Good Look Charm kept on into third behind Lady Excalibur and was only beaten a couple of lengths. She then wasn’t going the pace to challenge when upped in grade to Listed level and home in seventh at Huntingdon last time out.

This is a major drop in class for Good Look Charm. Signal Point, just 2 1/2 lengths in front of her in sixth that day, has since come out and won over hurdles at Southwell on Monday. Good Look Charm could well do the same and a £25 punt on her returns £65.63 at her current price. Should she fail to land the spoils on bow in this sphere, then QuinnBet refund losing stakes as a free bet up to £25.

