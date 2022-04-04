Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Monday, 4 April

The horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters on Monday, 4 April is Bavington Bob. He runs in the extended 2m 7f handicap chase at Kelso today (3:35). Ann Hamilton’s thriving horse is once again our best value Bet of the Day at terrific odds of 13/8.

322 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Despite representing one of the smallest horse racing outfits in the UK, Bavington Bob has had a brilliant season. A winner of his three of his four outings over fences so far, he could still be getting even better. This seven-year-old son of Court Cave thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day for 4 April.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Bavington Bob win?

The only horse to beat Bavington Bob in a steeplechase so far, Sounds Russian, went down all guns blazing when held just half-a-length by Dusart at Ayr on Saturday. That one ran off 145 for that racing result, so a mark of 130 looks lenient for our NAP of the Day here. Sounds Russian won his next two, but Bavington Bob has since hit a hat-trick.

That Sedgefield form stacks up but so does his subsequent win at Newcastle when stepped up to this trip. The runner-up, Houston Texas, has gone one better on his next two starts. He was our winning Bet of the Day back on 28 February. Bavington Bob then won up at Gosforth Park again off 117.

Potentially Still Well-Handicapped

He completed the hat-trick when last in action at Carlisle when rated 125. As Bavington Bob won going away by three-quarters of a length, a further 5lb rise looks fair, especially judged against Sounds Russian’s mark. Brian Hughes, who is three from four on Bavington Bob, also takes the ride again with horse racing betting sites cottoning on to the champion jockey elect.

Despite hailing from a modest yard, this stable is highly effective with its ammunition. Hamilton has an incredible 41 per cent strike rate with her runners this season, yielded £22.32 profit from a £1 level stake. It’s an incredible return and one of the reasons why Bavington Bob is the NAP of the Day again today. A £10 punt on him at his current price returns £26.25 with 888Sport and qualifies new customers for £40 in bonuses.

