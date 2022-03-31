Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Thursday, 31 March

On the last day of the month, Thursday, 31 March, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters is Head Law. He goes in the 2m handicap hurdle at Warwick today (3:50). This Jonjo O’Neill and JP McManus is our best Bet of the Day at odds of 5/4.

304 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

His task made easier by the withdrawal of main market rival Punctuation, Head Law appeals as a potential improver. Now sent in the horse racing sphere of handicaps for the first time, the Network gelding has plenty to offer. Head Law brings decent form to the table too. He thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day today.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Head Law win?

Looking over his past horse racing results, an opening mark of 109 looks very lenient for Head Law. The first, fourth, sixth and eighth from his hurdles debut fifth at Bangor have all won since. It’s not that run that makes him look well-handicapped as much as a fine fourth in a Newbury maiden hurdle next time out that has also worked out well.

The winner, I Am Maximus, now has a 134 rating and fared best of the British when fourth in the Grade 1 Ballymore Novices Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival earlier this month. As Head Law was just 11 lengths behind that one, his own mark underestimates him.

Form Working Out Well

For further evidence of that, Mark Of Gold – behind our horse racing NAP of the Day then in fifth – has subsequently scored twice and now has a 116 rating. The runner-up, Raymond Tusk, has won on the Flat since. Coupdebol, the sixth from Newbury, went in over fences and has a chase mark of 116 now.

Taking all that and the superbly profitable angle of the O’Neill stable at Warwick into account, Head Law has plenty going for him. Backing all of the yard’s runners blind on horse racing betting sites over the last five seasons would’ve yielded a massive £61.76 profit to a £1 level stake. Head Law is well worth a wager, then.

469 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Moonlighter Next Best Horse Racing Tips Today

In the 2m handicap chase earlier on the Warwick card (3:15), Moonlighter has become dangerously well-treated on the pick of his form. With the Nick Williams stable on a 40 per cent strike rate this week, this nine-year-old son of Midnight Legend looks worth chancing as the next best bet after our horse racing NAP of the Day here.

A whole stone below his last winning mark and racing off 18lb lower than the rating he started this season off, Moonlighter handled good ground over hurdles. With a tendency to jump left, racing at this venue is no problem. Moonlighter now meets re-opposing Hereford winner Prince Escalus off 11lb better terms.

Track & Terms Favourable

There is just 13 1/2 lengths to find on that form, so he looks overpriced in relation to his old rival. David Bass, who has a 50 per cent win ratio on Moonlighter, now takes the ride again and has been in good form in the saddle of late. The jockey boasts a 31 per cent strike rate with his mounts in the last 14 days.

Off the revised terms from Hereford, and now cut 3lb of further slack by the handicapper, Moonlighter is another punt to consider besides our NAP of the Day. Odds of 5/1 with 888Sport say he can resume winning ways at a track that should play to his strengths. A £10 wager on either unlocks £40 in bonuses for new customers.

916 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Partnering our horse racing NAP of the Day is a new customer betting offer from 888Sport. This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal that all SportsLens readers that don’t have an account with them already can get.

Join 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more with a Debit Card. Avoid eWallets like MuchBetter Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard and Skrill as these payment methods aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

Once new customers fund their account, place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). After this settles, new customers receive 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Additional terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Bet £10 on today’s horse racing NAP of the Day or next best bet and get those £30 in free bets with 888Sport plus a £10 casino bonus. Claim the offer by following these six simple steps:

New customers sign up to 888Sport with promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, get 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

968 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

Get today’s Spreadex analysis and best spread bets

Look at the latest Lucky 15 tips with best bets

We also have horse racing tips today with picks from all UK and Irish tracks

Tote betting fans read up on Placepot tips from Wetherby

Check out tops tips from Andrew Mount for today’s action

Next Week – The Grand National at Aintree

It just a matter of days before the Grand National at Aintree now. Ahead of this year’s renewal of the world’s most famous steeplechase on Saturday, 9 April, we have tons of related content: