On New Year’s Eve, Friday, 31 December, the SportsLens horse racing NAP of the Day is Love Envoi. He runs in the 2m 5f mares’ novice hurdle at Warwick today (12:30). Harry Fry’s recent recruit looks great value at 5/4 to defy a penalty, so is our last Bet of the Day of 2021.

A daughter of Westerner, Love Envoi landed an extended bumper at Wexford when trained in Ireland. The Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate snapped her up off the back of that effort and sent her to current handler Fry. Love Envoi rates the NAP of the Day for the final day of the year, given connections and the lack of strength-in-depth to this race. Read on for more reasons why to back this mare as Bet of the Day today…

Why will NAP of the Day Love Envoi win?

The form of Love Envoi’s bumper success from March has worked out well. Miss Tempo, the runner-up, landed an Irish Point beforehand and has since scored over hurdles. Back in fourth was Clearly Crazy, who has also won subsequently under Rules at Perth. Fons Vivus, the fifth home, landed a Point earlier this month.

Despite pulling hard, Love Envoi followed-up on her British and hurdles bow at Leicester 29 days ago after 257 days off. She kept on well down the run-in therefor a 1 3/4 lengths victory over Miss Fairfax. The front two pulled 20 lengths clear of Runwiththetide back in third with the remainder of the field well strung out.

Fry has a 20 per cent strike rate at Warwick with his runners there over the last five seasons. Backing them blind on horse racing betting sites would have yielded £6.00 profit to a £1 level stake. As the only previous hurdles winner in the line-up, Love Envoi concedes weight all-round but she may well be up to doing that.

Connections may have found a nice opportunity for the five-year-old to follow-up.

