The NAP of the Day on Thursday, 30 December, according to SportsLens experts, is Irish Hill. He makes his British bow in the extended 2m juvenile hurdle at Taunton today (12:45). Now trained by Paul Nicholls, this horse was purchased from France by new owner Sir Martin Broughton off the Flat. Irish Hill looks the best value Bet of the Day on his first start over obstacles at odds of 6/4.

A grey gelding, Irish Hill is a son of Kingston Hill with progressive form on the level across the Channel. The fact that he won twice on the Flat, including over 1m 6f at Longchamp last time out, meant some shrewd observers thought he could be one to follow in juvenile hurdles this season. Given his new connections, Irish Hill rates the NAP of the Day for 30 December. Read on for even more reasons to back him…

Why will NAP of the Day Irish Hill win?

Ditcheat maestro Nicholls has a better than average record with his runners at Taunton this season so far. His horses have a 29 per cent strike rate at the track during the current campaign to date. Over the last five seasons, Nicholls has a 26 per cent win ratio with those he saddles here and top horse racing betting sites know that when pricing things up.

Irish Hill is obviously in very good hands and shaped nicely on racecourse debut when beaten six lengths into third to Tides Of War at Le Croise-Laroche in April. The winner went on to place in both the Prix du Lutece and Prix Chaudenay on Arc Weekend at Longchamp. Irish Hill then stayed on will to break his maiden tag at Lyon Parilly. The third and fourth home have scored since.

When stepped up to 1m 6f on his fourth and final outing in France, he won again. There is also some substance to this form. Berkane, beaten by a couple of lengths in third, went on to win a valuable Deauville handicap next time out. Further down the field in eighth was Benita, who earlier in her career went down fighting by a head to subsequent Group 1 Prix Saint-Alary hero Incarville.

Receiving a 7lb penalty from main market rival Graystone should also helped Irish Hill's cause. He looks well worth a wager on his UK and hurdles bow.

