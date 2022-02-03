The horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters on Thursday, 3 February is Famous Bridge. He runs in the concluding handicap hurdle over almost 2m 5f at Kelso today (4:20). Nicky Richards’ runner looks a terrific value Bet of the Day at odds of 13/8.

Owned by the late Trevor Hemmings, who did so much to support the sport of horse racing, Famous Bridge has never finished out of the frame in four career starts. A six-year-old Fame And Glory gelding, he was an unlucky loser at this venue last time out. Now dropping back in trip, Famous Bridge rates the horse racing NAP of the Day for 3 February on his handicap debut. See the case in full for our latest Bet of the Day below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Famous Bridge win?

Placed in a Point-to-Point bumper at Punchestown on his sole start in Ireland, Famous Bridge reversed that form on his hurdles debut at Carlisle in October. The winner in the Emerald Isle, Green Vault, was way down the field that day. That one has since won at Ayr and Bangor when well-fancied on horse racing betting sites, however, earning an official rating of 113.

Harper’s Brook, the Carlisle victor, has since come fourth in a Grade 2 at Sandown. Famous Bridge then made it third time lucky with success at Ayr in November. He needed every yard of the extended 2m 3f to get up. He denied the betting sites‘ favourite High Stakes staying on strongly for victory. The runner-up has since filled the same spot in a higher class race during the inaugural Lingfield Winter Million meeting.

Famous Bridge couldn’t defy a penalty last time out here, but did confirm Ayr form with Cosmic Outlaw. He also stuck to the task well and went down fighting by less than two lengths. That run over an extended 2m 6f may just have been too far for Famous Bridge at this stage of his career, so dropping back in trip should suit.

He remains open to further progress now in handicaps. Brian Hughes takes the ride again, so a bold bid looks assured.

