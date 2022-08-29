We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day on Bank Holiday Monday, 29 August, for SportsLens tipsters is Shouldvebeenaring. He steps up in class for the feature Listed race at Ripon this afternoon (3:41). Richard Hannon’s in-form runner looks overpriced at fantastic 4/1 odds for the hat-trick here.

A previous course and distance winner at this horse racing venue, Shouldvebeenaring has since followed-up in a valuable Sales race. The way he shaped that day could hardly have been more impressive. This Havana Grey juvenile colt is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day today. Here’s why to back him…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Shouldvebeenaring win?

After an eye-catching debut run when staying on into fourth at Goodwood races back in April, Shouldvebeenaring shaped like going up in trip would suit him. He confirmed that impression when scoring over this course and distance despite swerving out the gate to his left in May. Shouldvebeenaring won going away from his rivals.

The form of this victory has proved to be a horse racing result worth following too. Each of the third, sixth, eighth and even last of ten home have come out and landed at least two races since. Middleham Park Racing, who own Shouldvebeenaring, were then happy to lay him out for the valuable Sales race at the Ebor Festival on the Yorkshire Oaks card.

Punted off the boards both on course and through the best betting sites, he went off the well-backed 5/2 favourite despite 95 days off the track. Shouldvebeenaring scythed through the 19-runner field making rapid headway approaching the final furlong. It was a fine ride judged to perfection by today’s jockey Sean Levey as he led in the final strides for a head success that can be marked up.

The horse racing NAP of the Day underestimated by opening mark

That display certainly impressed the handicapper as Shouldvebeenaring earned an opening mark of 92 for it. If anything, that may not be high enough, given he did all his best work at the business end of things at York races coming with a determined and irrepressible run. Shouldvebeenaring looks like a horse in time that will get 7f but he now tries Listed juvenile company at 6f for the first time.

It’s the next logical step for the Hannon team, who make him their first Ripon runner of the season here. The yard has a good 21 per cent strike rate at this venue and that is also Levey’s win ratio over the last 14 days. He’s an in-form jockey and horse racing betting sites won’t have forgotten that he rode weekend winners at Newmarket and Goodwood.

Taking all that into account, Shouldvebeenaring is our horse racing NAP of the Day for 29 August. A £10 bet on him with 888Sport returns £50 at his current price. Punters could even back him each way and break even at those odds if Shouldvebeenaring finishes second. New customers who register for an account and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses wit more details to follow…

