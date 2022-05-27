Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Friday, 27 May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day for Friday, 27 May according to SportsLens tipsters is Latenightfumble. She runs in the Champion Novices’ Hunter Chase at Stratford this evening over an extended 3m 3f (6:35). This mare representing the husband and wife team of Tim Ellis and Gina Andrews appeals at sweet 6/4 odds today.

Latenightfumble has won all four of her horse racing starts in Points and under Rules this calendar year. This daughter of Malinas could hardly be in better form. She thus rates our horse racing NAP this Friday and here’s why to back her…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Latenightfumble win?

Ellis had a winner and two seconds from just four runners at Stratford last season. Although he’s mainly a Point-to-Point trainer, anything he sends out in these hunter chases from his nearby Warwickshire base commands respect on the best betting sites in the UK. Jockey and wife Gina partnered all of those horses to top two finishes at this venue in the 2021-22 campaign.

She is also five from 11 on Latenightfumble, steering the mare to a winter win at Alnwick before completing a hat-trick between the flags with consecutive victories at Kingston Blount. Off the back of those horse racing results, connections went to Cheltenham’s Hunter Chase Evening. Latenightfumble handled the testing and undulating track, plus a step up in trip to 3m 2f just fine.

Today’s horse racing NAP locally trained

That landed the four-timer with her prevailing by a neck from re-opposing rival Go Go Geronimo. As Latenightfumble now meets the runner-up off 7lb better terms and gets weight all-round, top horse racing betting sites obviously rate her chances. The front two pulled 21 lengths clear of the only other finisher as few could go the pace.

There are a couple of dangers from the Emerald Isle but they must step up on their first outings across the Irish Sea. Latenightfumble just had to be our horse racing NAP for today. A £10 wager on her with 888Sport returns £25 if she can make it five in a row. New customers that bet on Latenightfumble can also qualify for £40 in bonuses with all the details below…

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

We’ve got more info on the new customer betting offer available at 888Sport. This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to all SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account with this firm.

Sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets such as Skrill, Paysafecard, PayPal, Neteller and MuchBetter as these payment methods aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

Once new customers fund their account, place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP has this covered. After the wager settles, new customers received 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Other terms and conditions to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Stake just £10 on today’s top horse racing bet and new customers get £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus a £10 casino bonus. Follow these six simple steps to claim the offer:

New customers sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, get 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

