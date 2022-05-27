Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Friday, 27 May

The horse racing NAP of the Day for Friday, 27 May according to SportsLens tipsters is Latenightfumble. She runs in the Champion Novices’ Hunter Chase at Stratford this evening over an extended 3m 3f (6:35). This mare representing the husband and wife team of Tim Ellis and Gina Andrews appeals at sweet 6/4 odds today.
Latenightfumble has won all four of her horse racing starts in Points and under Rules this calendar year. This daughter of Malinas could hardly be in better form. She thus rates our horse racing NAP this Friday and here’s why to back her…
Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Latenightfumble win?
Ellis had a winner and two seconds from just four runners at Stratford last season. Although he’s mainly a Point-to-Point trainer, anything he sends out in these hunter chases from his nearby Warwickshire base commands respect on the best betting sites in the UK. Jockey and wife Gina partnered all of those horses to top two finishes at this venue in the 2021-22 campaign.
She is also five from 11 on Latenightfumble, steering the mare to a winter win at Alnwick before completing a hat-trick between the flags with consecutive victories at Kingston Blount. Off the back of those horse racing results, connections went to Cheltenham’s Hunter Chase Evening. Latenightfumble handled the testing and undulating track, plus a step up in trip to 3m 2f just fine.
Today’s horse racing NAP locally trained
That landed the four-timer with her prevailing by a neck from re-opposing rival Go Go Geronimo. As Latenightfumble now meets the runner-up off 7lb better terms and gets weight all-round, top horse racing betting sites obviously rate her chances. The front two pulled 21 lengths clear of the only other finisher as few could go the pace.
There are a couple of dangers from the Emerald Isle but they must step up on their first outings across the Irish Sea. Latenightfumble just had to be our horse racing NAP for today.
