Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Monday, 27 June

On Monday, 27 June, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is You Name Him. He bids for a hat-trick in the concluding novices’ handicap hurdle over an extended 3m at Southwell this afternoon (4:00). Rebecca Menzies’ runner is bang in-form and well worth backing at 15/8 today.
A recent recruit to his new horse racing stable, You Name Him has hit a purple patch in recent weeks. Changing yards hasn’t impacted this six-year-old Proclamation gelding at all. He reversed previous form with an old rival last time out. You Name Him is thus our horse racing NAP on Monday. This is why to back him.
Why will horse racing NAP of the Day You Name Him win?
After slipping down the weights to a career low mark of 88 on his final start for former handler Tom Lacey in May, You Name Him finally got his head in front at Ludlow. There was some market confidence behind him on top betting sites as he was sent off at just 9/4 with a first start over 3m expected to bring about improvement.
It did and the front two pulled 17 lengths and upwards clear of the field. A change of owner and stable follow for You Name Him, who rewarded new connections by following-up at Uttoxeter races despite a 5lb rise in the weights for his three-length success. Although victorious, he actually found himself better off with Landen Calling.
A 4lb swing saw You Name Him reverse a previous race result (and course and distance form) with that one, turning an 11-length deficit around. Under today’s jockey Brian Hughes, he bested Landen Calling by three parts. Although up a further 6lb for that victory, You Name Him is clearly in the form of his life.
Today’s horse racing NAP in purple patch
It’s often said that once handicappers get into the groove in a certain grade of race, in this case Class 5 company, they notch a winning sequence. That’s clearly what the best horse racing betting sites think about You Name Him. Hughes again gets the leg-up at a track where he boasts a 20 per cent strike rate this season.
That translates to £18 profit off a £1 level with all his previous Southwell mounts in the current campaign. That’s why You Name Him is our horse racing NAP of the Day and a £10 punt on him with 888Sport returns £28.75 at his current price if he completes the hat-trick. Any new customers backing this horse with such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with more info below.
