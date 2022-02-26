The horse racing NAP of the Day this Sunday, 27 February, for SportsLens tipsters is Flame Bearer. He runs in the extended 1m 7f Grade 2 novice hurdle at Naas today (3:00). Pat Doyle’s smart prospect is one of the best horse racing tips on offer at odds of 13/8.

A dual bumper winner, Flame Bearer has posted progressive form over hurdles. The stable had a winner at Fairyhouse on Saturday, so is in good heart. This particular horse racing event has been won in recent years by the likes of Annie Power, Jason The Militant and Echoes In Rain. This time, one of Ireland’s smaller yards may well win it. With his form working out well, Flame Bearer thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day for 27 February. Read all about our main fancy below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Flame Bearer win?

Flame Bearer was far from disgraced when fifth on his hurdles debut at Cork to Dysart Dynamo. The winner has since bolted up in the Grade 2 Moscow Flyer at Punchestown and has ante post Cheltenham odds of 11/4 for the Supreme at the Festival. Limerick Lace, just behind Flame Bearer in sixth that day, has also subsequently scored.

He was then a decent third to Dublin Racing Festival Grade 1 fifth Bronn over course and distance. Flame Bearer built on that with a 12-length victory over Micro Manage at Fairyhouse when last in action. Prairie Dancer, just behind that one in third, has since hit the frame in a Grade 3 juvenile hurdle there on Saturday. Flame Bearer is our main fancy and a £10 bet with 888Sport returns £26.25.

Captain Guinness Next Best Horse Racing Tips in Newlands Chase

In the opening 2m Grade 3 Newlands Chase (2:00), course and distance winner Captain Guinness looks well worth a wager. Trained by Henry De Bromhead, who has four victories in this race since 2013, this seven-year-old Arakan gelding landed the Polar Square here on reappearance with horse racing betting sites returning him as the 6/5 favourite.

Captain Guinness ran well when third at the highest level on his next two starts in the Tingle Creek at Sandown and Dublin Chase at Leopardstown. This is a big drop in grade for him. Despite conceding weight all-round, those race results in elite company suggest Rachael Blackmore’s mount can make his presence felt. Captain Guinness is 15/8 to make it two wins from three at Naas.

Naas Tips for 27 February Including Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

2:00 – Captain Guinness (NB) at 15/8 with 888Sport

2:30 – Ballyshannon Rose at 3/1 with 888Sport

3:00 – Flame Bearer (NAP) at 13/8 with 888Sport

3:30 – Magic Word at 7/2 with 888Sport

4:00 – Highland Charge at 7/4 with 888Sport

4:30 – Killer Mode at 100/30 with 888Sport

5:00 – Prengarde (E/W) at 10/1 with 888Sport

5:30 – Music Driver at 15/8 with 888Sport

