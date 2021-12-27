On Bank Holiday Monday, 27 December, the NAP of the Day with SportsLens horse racing experts is Eric Bloodaxe. He runs in the 2m 7f Grade 2 Doran’s Pride Novice Hurdle, run as the Lyons Of Limerick Jaguar Novice Hurdle, during the Christmas Festival at Limerick (2:05). This Joseph O’Brien horse is the best value Bet of the Day at odds of 6/4.

Get a £25 Risk Free Bet from the first day of betting at Quinnbet today!

Owned by Gigginstown House Stud, Eric Bloodaxe was a top bumper performer who, after some problems made a winning reappearance over hurdles. The six-year-old Saint Des Saints gelding now steps up in trip after placing over 2m 4f in this grade against a real Navan specialist last time out. Eric Bloodaxe rates the NAP of the Day over a distance that promises to suit. Read on for more reasons to back our latest Bet of the Day…

View more free daily horse racing tips in the SBS Telegram group

Why will NAP of the Day Eric Bloodaxe win?

Eric Bloodaxe defeated Ferny Hollow on racecourse debut in a Fairyhouse National Hunt Flat race just over two years ago. That one went on to win the Cheltenham Champion Bumper. After following up at Leopardstown, only lameness kept Eric Bloodaxe off the track for more than a year. However, he clearly retained plenty of ability as he ran a fine fourth to Kilcruit in the Irish Champion National Hunt Flat race at the Punchestown Festival this spring.

It was an encouraging return after 452 days on the sidelines. Eric Bloodaxe was only seven lengths behind Sir Gerhard, who had previously won all four of his bumpers including the big one at Cheltenham. When switched to hurdles this autumn, it was no surprise to see Eric Bloodaxe bolt up by eight lengths at Naas.

He has since chased home Ginto, the ante post favourite on horse racing betting sites for the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle at Newbury this coming Wednesday, at Navan. That performance came at the same level as this race. Mr Fred Rogers, some 6 1/2 lengths behind Eric Bloodaxe in third, has since given weight and a beating to Nell’s Well, a Grade 3 scorer at Cork on her previous start, at Thurles.

The form looks solid, then. Bryan Cooper now takes the ride for the first time, and he has a 26 per cent career strike rate with his mounts at Limerick. His record there this season reads £17.13 profit to a £1 level stake. A £25 punt on Eric Bloodaxe returns £62.50 if he goes one better in the grade here. Should he fail to do so, then QuinnBet refunds the losing stake as a free bet.

Back Eric Bloodaxe at Quinnbet

New Customers Get a First Day of Risk Free Betting at QuinnBet

Fancy having half of your sportsbook losses refunded as a free bet on the first day after signing up? That is what all new QuinnBet customers receive when joining. Register for an account, then make a deposit from an eligible payment option and put on qualifying bets with minimum odds of Evens (2.00). All our Bet of the Day articles meet this requirement.

Whether backing our NAP of the Day or picking out other wagers, if there are losses in the account come the end of that first day’s betting, QuinnBet returns 50% of them up to £25 as a free bet. If placing three qualifying wagers, then 10 Free Spins for an online casino slots game are also available. These have separate terms and conditions attached. Should the account balance be up after betting, then a £5 free bet is still there so successful punters don’t miss out.

How to Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet

Join the Quinnbet sportsbook Log in to the account Make a deposit via a compatible payment method Put on qualifying bets (minimum odds of Evens [2.00]) If account is down, get up to a £25 free bet (+10 Free Spins) If account is up, receive a £5 free bet (+10 Free Spin)

Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet here