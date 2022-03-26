Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Saturday, 26 March

After 5/4 and 11/8 winners beating SP in midweek, SportsLens experts’ horse racing NAP of the Day on Saturday, 26 March is Garrus. He runs in the Listed 6f Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster (1:50). Charlie Hills’ charge is the best value Bet of the Day at odds of 13/8.

785 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Top rated in the line-up, Garrus goes well fresh and ran well in some big horse racing sprints last season. The pick of his form makes the six-year-old Acclamation gelding of interest here. Garrus thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day. Read more reasons to back him below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Garrus win?

After winning off breaks of 165 and 575 days before in his career, Garrus shouldn’t have a problem with 169 days off the track. He scored on reappearance both last season and in 2019. Garrus was also a fine fourth in the Group 3 Palace House Stakes at Newmarket on his third start of the 2021 campaign.

He was just a length behind subsequent Nunthorpe runner-up and Haydock Sprint Cup scorer Emaraaty Ana that day. Garrus also outran odds of 66/1 on horse racing betting sites when fifth in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot. He was nearest at the finish on less than ideal soft ground.

Following a 50-day midsummer break to freshen him up, Garrus landed a Group 3 at Deauville. Despite a successful horse racing result across the Channel there, he escapes a penalty for this. Marco Ghiani now takes the ride for the first time. The drying ground should suit Garrus just fine.

Taking all that into account, he looks well worth a wager with a £10 punt on 888Sport returning £26.25 at his current price. New customers who back Garrus to deliver the goods here can also qualify for £40 in bonuses. Get the lowdown on that sign up deal below.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

When punters back our horse racing NAP of the Day they can also get the new customer betting offer available at 888Sport. This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal which all SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account with them can receive.

Sign up to 888Sport using promo code FB30, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Avoid eWallet services as such payment methods like Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard and Skrill aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

After new customers fund their account, place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once this settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Additional terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Bet £10 on today’s horse racing NAP of the Day and get those £30 of free bets plus the £10 casino bonus. Just follow these six simple steps to claim the offer:

New customers sign up to 888Sport with promo code FB30 Deposit £10+ with a Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once this settles, get 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

824 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

Now that we’ve put forward our top Bet of the Day and latest NAP of the Day, there’s even more horse racing content to read on SportsLens about today’s action:

Today’s Lucky 15 tips give our best bets from across the tracks

At Doncaster, we’ve got Placepot tips for Tote betting

View the latest horse racing tips today from the UK and Ireland

Coming Soon – The Grand National at Aintree

Two weeks today, it’s the Grand National at Aintree. Ahead of this year’s renewal of the world’s most famous steeplechase on Saturday, 9 April, read up on all this related content: