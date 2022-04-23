Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Saturday, 23 April

On Saturday, 23 April, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens tipsters is Fifty Ball. He runs in the last race of the jumps season, the 2m 4f handicap hurdle at Sandown (5:15). Gary Moore’s charge is our top value Bet of the Day today at sweet 7/2 odds.

Still potentially well-handicapped in horse racing terms on the pick of his form, Fifty Ball could well follow-up on his Ascot win. His previous second over course and distance is working out well too. Fifty Ball thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day for 23 April. See even more reasons to back him below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Fifty Ball win?

Second in the Betfair Hurdle last season off 131, a repeat of that horse racing result now 1lb lower in the weights should see Fifty Ball win this Class 2 handicap. Moore loves having Sandown runners and Niall Houlihan takes a handy 3lb off with his claim. Taking in into account, Fifty Ball is effectively off the same mark as his second here in March.

Each of the first five home that day have gone to win, so the form is strong. Fifty Ball is also 5lb better off with the re-opposing fifth Kamaxos, so should confirm the placings. The way he ran on well at Ascot on good ground last time out suggests he can go in again. A £10 punt on Fifty Ball with 888Sport returns £45 at his current price and our NAP of the Day this Saturday qualifies new customers for £40 in bonuses.

Scaramanga NB Bet of the Day in Select Hurdle at Sandown

Earlier on the Jumps Finale card at the Esher venue, the returning Scaramanga tops official ratings for the extended 2m 5f Grade 2 Select Hurdle (4:07). Trained by Paul Nicholls, who has won this race twice before, he goes well fresh and won the above handicap hurdle 12 months ago.

Scaramanga, a seven-year-old Mastercraftsman gelding, followed-up on the Flat at Newbury following an 84-day break. He loves this sound surface and Ditcheat boasts a 33 per cent strike rates with his runners in the last 14 days. Best odds of 15/8 on horse racing betting sites about Scaramanga look well worth a wager here.

