Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Wednesday, 22 June

The horse racing NAP of the Day for Wednesday, 22 June, according to SportsLens tipsters, is Nibras Gold. He runs in the 2m maiden hurdle at Worcester this afternoon (3:05). David Pipe’s charge appeals at a superb 7/4 price to go one better than his bow over obstacles.

An experienced type with plenty of Flat horse racing under his belt, Nibras Gold went close to a successful hurdles debut after joining his new trainer last time out. He should come on for the run. This four-year-old Golden Horn gelding thus rates our horse racing NAP today and here’s why to back him…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Nibras Gold win?

Pipe had a winner and second at the last Worcester meeting on Sunday. Following the stable at this venue over the last five seasons on the best UK betting sites has been highly profitable for punters. Had we backed the yard blind at Worcester in that time, it would’ve yielded a massive £49.83 profit off a £1 level stake.

In Nibras Gold, Pipe has a dual All-Weather handicap winner over 1m 6f rated 68 on the level. Bought out of the Ismail Mohammed stable, the pick of his horse racing results and form shows he’s up to winning a maiden hurdle after a perfectly respectable debut in this sphere at Ffos Las last month.

Today’s horse racing NAP should strip fitter for reappearance

After 233 days off the track, Nibras Gold would be entitled to need his first sight of obstacles in public. He went down fighting by a length to the odds-on favourite on horse racing betting sites in Leading Theatre. As Nibras Gold conceded 1lb and hurdles experience to the winner, it’s an effort that can be marked up.

With the Pipe stable still among the winners recently, he can go one better here. That is why Nibras Gold is our horse racing NAP for 22 June. A £10 punt on him with 888Sport returns £27.50 at his current price. New customers also qualify for £40 in bonuses after signing up and placing such a wager with all the details below…

