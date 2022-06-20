Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Monday, 20 June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens tipsters on Monday, 20 June is Matchmaking. He contests the extended 3m handicap at Southwell this afternoon (3:30). Caroline Bailey’s runner looks well worth a wager at a terrific 3/1 price.

A course and distance winner at this horse racing venue on his penultimate start, Matchmaking has gone in again since. In handicapping terms, there should still be more to come from this seven-year-old Mastercraftsman gelding too. He thus rates our horse racing NAP on Monday and here’s why to back him…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Matchmaking win?

The Northamptonshire stables of Bailey have an 18 per cent strike rate with their Southwell runners. That is a good return for one of the smaller National Hunt yards. If punters had backed all of her inmates running at this Nottinghamshire track blind on the best betting sites, then they would’ve made £11.13 profit off a £1 level stake.

In Matchmaking, Bailey has a lightly-raced horse for his age and rated 82 on the Flat. His mark over hurdles is now just 1lb higher. That makes him look pretty well-handicapped as experts say you can add 40lb (about three stone) to ratings on the level for those over jumps. Matchmaking’s recent winning horse racing results also suggest there’s more to come.

After staying on into an eye-catching fourth over a shorter distance here in early April, he returned to Southwell after Easter and scored by 2 1/2 lengths comfortably off 74. The re-opposing third, Kings Creek, has won off 94 since, which advertises the form nicely. Matchmaking followed-up himself despite a 5lb rise in the weights at Huntingdon.

Today’s horse racing NAP open to further progress

He found plenty for pressure when sent off at 11/4 on horse racing betting sites and prevailed by a neck over Mr Yeats. The runner-up has an official rating of 99, so it was a good performance. Granted further improvement, Matchmaking just had to be our horse racing NAP today, especially with Sean Bowen back in the saddle.

That jockey is a very profitable one to follow at Southwell. Bowen has ridden 33 winners at a 20 per cent strike around this venue. Backing them all would see punters raking it in from the bookies with £43.52 profit off a £1 level stake.

