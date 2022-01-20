The horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts on Thursday, 19 January is Another Venture. He runs in the first hunter chase of the season at Ludlow (3:30). Nicky Henderson’s recent recruit looks a great value Bet of the Day at odds of 15/8.

Now an 11-year-old, Another Venture switches to the hunter chase discipline after joining Seven Barrows this autumn. His last win came over this course and distance. The Stowaway gelding also shaped well on his stable debut when third at Cheltenham in November. Another Venture thus rates the NAP of the Day for 19 January. Our tipsters have even more reasons to back this horse below…

Why will NAP of the Day Another Venture win?

Henderson has an excellent 31 per cent strike rate with his runners at Ludlow throughout his illustrious training career. Backing those blind on horse racing betting sites down the years certainly would have paid. From a £1 level stake, punters would have a massive £72.00 profit. That makes Another Venture of serious interest.

He drops down in class but clearly retains plenty of ability. Another Venture’s course and distance success in December 2020 came off 2lb higher than his current mark. The second, third and fourth that day have all won since, so the form has substance. While the rest of last season didn’t work out for Another Venture, he shaped nicely on reappearance after joining Henderson.

The winner, Strictlyadancer, to whom he was conceding 19lb went on to complete a hat-trick at Haydock. Another Venture also had another previous winner in Mindsmadeup home in front of him. It was a decent effort off 1lb higher than his last successful mark after 240 days off the track.

George Daly, the amateur jockey aboard Another Venture that day, takes the ride again and 7lb off with his claim. He looks an interesting recruit to hunter chases from a top stable. A £25 punt on Another Venture at his current price returns £71.88 for the win. If he can’t land the odds, then QuinnBet refund 50% of losing stakes as a free bet up to £25 when punters put on three or more qualifying bets.

